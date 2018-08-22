Chris Evans Responds to Robert Downey Jr.’s Captain America Meme

Avengers: Infinity War has sparked many great memes, including a recent one that humorously illustrated the difference between actor Chris Evans and his Captain America counterpart. That meme got big enough to attract the attention of Robert Downey Jr., who shared the following reaction in a tweet.

Well, it’s become an officially unofficial marketing policy for Marvel Cinematic Universe stars to troll each other on social media. In that sense, it didn’t take long for Evans to notice what was going on with this latest Infinity War meme and Downey’s reaction before striking back with a clapback of his own!

If you haven’t been keeping up, the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 cast has been going at each other hard as of late— no doubt in part because of the film’s release on Blu-ray and digital HD. Chris Hemsworth rocked the boat of his viral bromance with Evans, by revealing that he beat his co-star in arm wrestling. Meanwhile, Don Cheadle made headlines by ratting out co-star Mark Ruffalo for spoiling Infinity War‘s controversial ending before the movie actually hit theaters.

Even as the Infinity War stars enjoy teasing one another about Avengers 3, they’re already starting in on one another for Avengers 4. Case in point: Nebula actress Karen Gillan may have already spoiled Avengers 4 — a fact that puts her in the running to be the next Ruffalo. You can bet her co-stars won’t let that go quietly!

