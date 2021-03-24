Chris Evans Reveals Thoughts On His Chris Jamal Evans Nickname

✖

Back in 2019, the Internet had a new favorite meme when it became popular to insert acrylic nails on Captain America star Chris Evans based on the way he often holds his hands in interviews. @alamanecer on Twitter then created "Chris Jamal Evans" and even posed with the star at comic con as they both rocked some acrylics. The nickname has stuck, so Angélique Roché recently asked Evans about it during an ACE Universe conversation that also included Evans' brother, Scott Evans. "What do you think of your nickname, Chris Jamal Evans?" Roché asked before mentioning "Captain Acrylica" and wondering about the last time Evans was asked about the Internet sensation. You can check out his response below…

"Captain Acrylica, I haven’t heard that one," Evans replied excitedly. "I think the nickname’s hilarious. That period of time when it was just acrylics on every single photo, it never didn't make me laugh.” Scott Evans chimed in and shared, "Our family group thread, we were sending those pictures to each other all day." Chris added, "They cracked me up. They really, they get me every time. No, I’m a big fan."

Roché continued to talk about how people are huge fans of Chris Jamal Evans, and Chris added, "I mean, yeah, [my hands] get that position, not just in interviews or on a red carpet, they get it in movie screen, like I'm doing this through my character. Apparently, I can't stop making these hand gestures."

During the conversation, Evans was also asked about which Marvel castmate he'd want to switch roles with and he said Robert Downey Jr.

"You know, I’ll say… I mean, I'll say [Robert] Downey [Jr.], Iron Man ... The paychecks would be nice, but just the role is so fun," Evans replied. "The role is, you know, he's the engine, he's the life. But I suppose that's kind of signing up for failure. I don't think there's anything anyone on this planet could do that would somehow improve upon what Downey's done, you know what I mean? I don't consider that a role that's gonna be like a James Bond or a Superman or Batman, that somehow other people get a bite at the apple. He's Iron Man, the end."

Evans may be done playing Captain America, but he does have some exciting projects in the works. He'll soon be starring alongside Ryan Gosling in the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man and will be providing the titular voice in Pixar's Lightyear.

You can watch the full ACE Universe interview here.