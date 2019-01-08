Chris Evans Has Perfect Response to ‘Avengers’ Co-Star Robert Downey Jr’s Offer of Technology Help

The Avengers may have gone toe-to-toe with evil robots and conquerors of universes, but it looks like the group is uniting to handle modern technology.

Captain America star Chris Evans recently tweeted about his frustrations with software updates and smart technology, prompting fellow Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo to offer their “science bro” help. In response to the pair’s tweets, Evans joked that Downey’s character, Tony Stark/Iron Man, probably has less finicky technology than his cell phone.

I’m guessing the arc reactor doesn’t need some sort of annoying upgrade or download or new OS every 3 months. HELP ME! //t.co/FjIbBBG3va — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 8, 2019

All in all, the exchange has been pretty endearing to Marvel fans, in part because of how much the actors have mirrored their onscreen counterparts. For fans of Evans’ portrayal of Steve Rogers, that’s probably a bit bittersweet as well, as some have begun to speculate that he will leave the role after this spring’s Avengers: Endgame.

“Well, you know, my contract is over, so that’s as far as I know,” Evans said in an interview last year. “[I’ll miss] everything [about Captain America]. I mean, it’s not just the character, it’s the people – the experience, such good movies, such wonderful memories. I’ll miss a lot.”

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans said in a previous interview. “I used to have thoughts of wanting to climb to the top of something, or wanting to be somebody. But when you get the thing that you think you want and then you wake up and realize that you still have pockets of sadness, and that your struggle will reinvent itself, you stop chasing after those things and it is liberating, because you realize that right here, right now, is exactly all I need.”

And while a tweet from Evans about wrapping Endgame made some jump to the worst conclusions, the film’s directors have already made fans feel a bit better.

“I think it was more emotional for him than it was us because he’s not done yet.” Joe Russo teased in an interview last year. “I won’t explain what that means but fans will soon understand what I’m talking about.”

