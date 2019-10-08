Chris Evans Shares Hilarious Avengers: Endgame and Transformers Mash-Up

File this under things you didn’t know you needed. Monday afternoon, video editor John Grosjean spliced together a key moment from Avengers: Endgame with one of the songs from Transformers: The Movie (1986) and posted it on Twitter. The end result was so good, in fact, Chris Evans himself shared the video on the microblogging service. The scene in question shows Captain America (Evans) picking up Mjolnir for the first time as “The Touch” by Stan Bush rages on in the back, creating the most perfect ass-kicking power ballad you’ll see today.

On the press tour for Endgame, co-director Joe Russo revealed he thought Cap has always been worthy of picking up the hammer, it was just a matter of time before the team at Marvel decided to reveal it.

“I think everyone who’s a Marvel fan in that moment where Cap tested the hammer, felt deep down in their heart that he was worthy and that he could potentially lift that and boy wouldn’t it be special if one day he did,” Russo said in an interview. “And obviously if you create drama around the circumstances of him wielding the hammer and then kicking Thanos’ ass for 30 seconds after that, we felt like we could create a riseable moment for the audience.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also confirmed something similar in a Reddit AMA in May. In a separate interview, Anthony Russo said Cap’s story arc in Endgame was all about the vulnerability the character experiences after losing the biggest battle of his life.

“We wanted to challenge that character in ways where we could really see his cracks and really find his vulnerability,” Russo continued. “And while, certainly, his superpowers, his moral fortitude and his ability to be very simple to his principles, dedicated to his principles, we wanted to find a way to get past that with the character [and] take that character into areas where he can’t find easy answers. So I think that was really what it was — the degree to which we could continue to explore this character’s very complex humanity and vulnerability, relatability to all of us. And I think that’s a great joy, and I think you will see that very, very much in Endgame as well.”

