Chris Evans Told Anthony Mackie About His Biggest Avengers: Endgame Spoiler

Avengers: Endgame is packed full of memorable moments, but one of the most memorable occurs towards the film’s last few minutes. It’s there that Captain America makes a huge revelation about not only himself but his legacy, revealing that he stayed back in time to live out his life with Peggy Carter. We see a much older Steve Rogers, and it’s here that Rogers makes another revelation, one that includes Anthony Mackie‘s Falcon. It turns out the revelation of this moment behind the scenes is just as entertaining thanks to Chris Evans.

As fans know from Endgame, Rogers passes his Shield to Sam Wilson, picking him to carry the iconic Shield and the mantle of Captain America from here on out. It’s a huge moment, and the moment Mackie found out in real life was just as memorable.

“You know when we went into it we realized the gravity and the magnitude of that moment,” Mackie told IMDb. “It sends Steve off right. I didn’t even know it was happening. We were at his house and he goes ‘you excited?’ I’m like ‘what are you talking about?’ and he goes ‘you don’t know?’ I’m like ‘no what’ and he jumps up, runs out of the room, comes back in with the script. He’s like ‘read it!’ And I read the scene and I’m like ‘woah…’ and he’s like ‘yeesssss!’ We cried, we drank, we laughed, and it became this thing. I’m very happy that I got that moment with Chris, for him to not only pass me the Sheild but tell me what was happening in the script.”

“What I wanted the audience to come away from it was that Steve got the ability to go and spend his life with Peggy Carter,” Mackie said. “We’re catching Steve at the end of the life that he wanted to live. He found that happiness that Tony was telling him about.”

Now going forward Sam will be the new Cap, though Steve Rogers is also still around, though much older. We definitely hope Evans makes an appearance or two in a more mentor-like fashion, but we also can’t wait to see what Mackie does with the role.

