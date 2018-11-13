Chris Hemsworth Remembers Stan Lee

Tributes and remembrance posts in memory of the late Stan Lee continue to pour in over social media and one of the most poignant tweets so far comes from none other than Avengers: Infinity War star Chris Hemsworth.

Sharing a picture of Lee in a Thor helmet and wielding Thor’s beloved Mjolnir, Hemsworth took to Twitter to thank the former Marvel publisher for the stories he helped create.

“RIP my friend,” Hemsworth tweeted. “Thank you for the incredible adventures your stores took all of us on.”

“My love and support goes out to all your friends and family.”

Hemsworth, of course, plays Thor Odinson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a character Lee helped created. Although originally rooted in Norse mythology, Lee — along with his younger brother Larry Lieber and the late great Jack Kirby — adapted the character for Marvel Comics.

Marvel’s version of Thor first appeared in Journey into Mystery #83 (August 1962), a title in which he continued to appear for years. After nearly 50 issues as the starring player, Journey into Mystery was retitled The Mighty Thor beginning with issue #126 in March 1966.

Hemsworth has appeared as the Asgardian in a handful of properties for Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe is slated to play the role at least one more time in next year’s Avengers 4. According to Hemsworth, it’s a movie that’s bound to shock movie-goers.

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Hemsworth said. “That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”

The Thor star went on to reveal he’s happy for the evolution the majority of MCU characters have taken over the ten year history of the shared universe.

“The second one I’m probably even more excited about,” Hemsworth said. “Just for people to see. I just think it’s another step again. Each step we seem to take with these films, I’ve loved the fact that there’s been growth and evolution and it continues to surprise people as opposed to sort of flatlining, which was obviously always a fear—that they’d run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement. For me, this whole experience has been incredible. In particular the last one.”