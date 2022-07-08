Chris Hemsworth Teases Thor: Love and Thunder

✖

Tons of exciting announcements came out of the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con last night. The entire Phase Four line-up was announced, including lots of details about the highly-anticipated Thor 4, which will be directed by Taika Waititi. Not only will this be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their franchise, but Natalie Portman will be making her triumphant return as the new Thor. The returning cast will also include Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who will get to embrace her character's LGBTQ side (emphasis on the B). Hemsworth recently took to Twitter after the news broke to share the film's title, Thor: Love and Thunder.

"Coming soon…….," he teased.

Many fans commented on the post, clearly thrilled by the announcement (seriously, there's a lot of all caps/happy-screaming going on):

"NOTHING BUT LOVE AND RESPECT FOR OUR LADY THOR," @thorrbruce wrote.

"IT'S WHAT ALL OF US DESERVE," @msmarvcl added.

"IM SCREAMING IM SO EXCITED!!!," @MaddyCastiel replied.

"THOR 4: MORE THOR," @homeisarealsong joked.

Even Star Wars star, Joonas Suotamo, chimed in:

"I love this image. Thor first appeared in Journey into Mystery #83 in the year 1962, by #JackKirby and #StanLee, along with #LarryLieber. I love this classic style which reminds me of comic books. #lovecomicbooks #thor #superhero #marvel," he wrote.

In a previous interview, Avengers: Endgame co-writer, Christopher Markus, spoke about the journey Thor has taken over the years:

"Basically from his first movie, he is headed for the throne. He has all this burden of purpose on him. And so his arc in all these movies is learning to let go of what people expect of him and embrace what he himself feels he is," he explained. "It turns out Hemsworth is a really good actor. He's not just gorgeous, he's funny. It's [been] such a great second half of the MCU for him. I'm really, really happy that all came about."

