Chris Hemsworth Reveals Where on MCU Timeline Thor: Love & Thunder Takes Place

It's a busy day for Thor: Love and Thunder, the next Marvel Studios film to arrive in theaters. Today marks the on-sale date for Thor: Love and Thunder movie theater tickets, and director Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are celebrating the event by doing some early promotion. The first two trailers for Love and Thunder clearly present it as taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with Hemsworth's God of Thunder shown exercising to get back into superhero fighting shape. However, there is a question of how long after Endgame the fourth Thor movie takes place. Luckily, Chris Hemsworth has revealed where Thor: Love and Thunder falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, and Tessa Thompson spoke with Fandango All Access, where the first question pertained to Thor: Love and Thunder's place in the MCU timeline. Fandango correspondent Jaqueline Coley asked the trio where Love and Thunder falls in the events of Endgame, with Waititi passing the question on to Hemsworth. "Endgame left with Thor giving the [Asgardian] kingship to Valkyrie on Earth, and Thor was in a pretty emotionally complex place at the time." After joking about Thor's out-of-shape physique in Endgame, the star elaborated more on the new Thor film.

"He was a little out of shape, which represented his emotional complexity. He went off on a journey of self-discovery with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and that's kind of where we pick up."

Along with directing the film, Taika Waititi also stars as Thor's ally Korg. Tessa Thompson takes on the role of King Valkyrie of Asgard, now relocated on Midgard/Earth. Natalie Portman makes her return to the Thor franchise as Jane Foster, the Mighty Thor, and Christian Bale serves as the movie's main antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher.

The official synopsis for Thor: Love and Thunder reads: "Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

What do you think of Thor: Love and Thunder's placement in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! The film arrives in theaters on July 8th.