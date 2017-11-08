Chris Hemsworth Shares Adorable Thor Passing of the Torch Photo

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is on top of the world right now, thanks to the box office domination of Thor: Ragnarok. After some major game-changing events in Ragnarok, Thor’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is uncertain.

While Hemsworth isn’t going anywhere for awhile, the actor recently got fans buzzing by teasing the idea of passing on the Thor mantle, via one of the most adorable behind-the-scenes photos ever:

The passing of the torch #thorragnarok A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

The photo captures Hemsworth on the Thor set with one of his three children. The actor is married to Fast and the Furious actress Elsa Pataky, and they currently have two three-year-old twins (Sasha and Tristan), and a five-year-old daughter (India Rose).

This may just be a nice photo op for the actor, but it is still one that will strike a major chord with fans. At 1 million likes in under twenty-four hours, that certainly seems to be the case. If you didn’t think there was any more reason for fans to love Chris Hemsworth, think again!

