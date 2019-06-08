Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland Cross Promote Spider-Man: Far From Home and Men in Black: International

Avengers: Endgame may still be in theaters, but much of the film’s cast are already promoting their latest projects. Chris Hemsworth, the actor best known for playing Thor, has Men in Black: International coming out next week, and Tom Holland will be stepping back into the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Far From Home next month. The two actors are currently on their press tours for their respective films, and they met up in Bali for a little hilarious cross promotion.

“Tell me about Spider-Man. Why wasn’t Thor in that one?,” Hemsworth asked after jokingly calling Holland, “Tom Hiddleston.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, you know, it was really for the front-running Avengers in this movie,” Holland joked. “You know, it’s all about who is gonna step up and take RDJ’s spot.”

Hemsworth scoffs before saying, “That’s why I asked. Where was Thor?”

The actors also discuss “Fat Thor” and Hemsworth calls it his Oscar attempt, saying he’s got the award “in the bag.”

Hemsworth also asked Holland his favorite actor, and Holland said Liam Hemsworth. Chris tried to get Holland to say his own name, but Holland just kept naming more Hemsworths. Chris also said Men in Black: International is already considered the greatest movie of all time. Basically, this is the most adorable cross promotion in the history of cross promotion.

Hemsworth shared the videos to his Instagram as well:

You can currently catch Hemsworth and Holland in Avengers: Endgame, which also stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Men in Black: International hits theaters on June 14th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.