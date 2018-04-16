Chris Hemsworth Recruits a New Avenger

Thor and Avengers star Chris Hemsworth is pretty good at not taking himself or his job (you know, being one of the biggest movie stars in the world) too seriously. Hemsworth has shown an especially charming comedic side in recent years, whether doing the hilarious “Thor’s Roomate” series for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or simply playing around with his family on a casual outing. Now Hemsworth is teasing fans once again, with this “official debut” of his newest Avengers recruit:

Just recruited a new Avenger, he makes the flash look like he’s skateboarding in the sand @usainbolt #avengersinfinitywar #gc2018 pic.twitter.com/hMZifncXPM — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 12, 2018



In case you need a reminder, that’s eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt of Jamaica, who is pretty much universally considered to be the clsest thing to a real-life Flash that we’ve got. The photo was snapped at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, which are being held in Australia. You can see Hemsworth doing his best Usain Bolt pose next to the man himself, while still managing to spin it into an awesome trending topic promotion for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

Speaking of that film: Hemsworth is already in the midst of the press tour for Infinity War, and it’s expect that this culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga will have some particularly drastic consequences for Thor and his section of the MCU.

WARNING – Potential plot spoilers follow!

Avengers: Infinity War is expected to open with Thanos’ ambush of the spaceship carrying Thor, Loki, Hulk, and the last of the Asgardian people – as seen in Thor: Ragnarok‘s post-credit scene. It’s been teased that the Asgardians will be slaughtered, including Loki being killed in front of Thor, before both Hulk and Thor are hurtled into deep space. While Hulk ends up back on Earth, Thor ends up (literally) crashing into the Guardians of the Galaxy and teams up with Rocket and Groot for a special mission: to head to the Space Forge of Nidavellir, where the dwarf blacksmiths can forge him a new weapon to replace Mjolnir.

With Asgard gone, and his family dead, there’s no telling how Thor will emerge form the Infinity War, and what Hemsworth’s next step with the franchise will be. And that’s kind of what makes it so exciting…

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.