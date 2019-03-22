Chris Hemsworth Welcomes Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds to the Marvel Family

With the Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and other entertainment assets being finalized this week, the Marvel family got a little bit bigger. So Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth did the decent thing by welcoming the newcomer, making Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds‘ addition feel a bit warmer.

Hemsworth took to social media to share a new piece of fan art showcasing Deadpool in the God of Thunder’s classic helmet and a much tinier version of Mjolnir. We’re expecting to see this be canon in the Avengers: Endgame post-credits stinger.

View this post on Instagram Our love child #thor #deadpool @vancityreynolds A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Mar 21, 2019 at 4:21pm PDT

Hemsworth loves to have fun with fellow actors on social media, and we all know about Reynolds’ antics on the site. We anxiously await the Deadpool star’s response.

Knowing that Deadpool has the potential to be joining the MCU should be exciting for fans, and it opens up possibilities for more mature-themed movies and series coming to fruition in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though it seems likely that the franchise will likely remain under the 20th Century Fox banner.

Disney Chairman Bob Iger previously said at an shareholders meeting that the Deadpool franchise would go on, and a new report from THR indicated that it would be the only X-Men series to continue without being rebooted.

Iger stated last year that the X-Men and Fantastic Four characters would be transferred under the banner of Marvel Studios, giving producer Kevin Feige access to fan-favorites that have yet to appear in the MCU.

“I think it only makes sense,” Iger told THR. “I want to be careful here because of what’s been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know. It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn’t be two Marvels.”

We’ll see if Deadpool and Thor become the new power couple of the MCU in years to come. But until then, the God of Thunder will next appear in Avengers: Endgame premiering in theaters on April 26th.

