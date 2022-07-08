Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Shares Set Photo of Thor: Love and Thunder Cameo

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky shared a set photo from her Thor: Love and Thunder cameo. Fans might not know that the actress was actually the wolf woman that the God of Thunder romanced early in the movie. It's a sly way to slip yet another Hemsworth family member into Love and Thunder. Famously, the Avenger's adopted daughter is played by India Hemsworth. So, it was a family affair on set for a lot of the stars. On Instagram, her followers really delighted in seeing the full makeup transformation. That cameo was so quick that people assumed it was another actress like the blue haired pirate in the trailer for Love and Thunder. But, nope, that's his actual wife. Seeing these small details eke out after release is always a treat to unpack after big Marvel Studios release.

An interview with USA Today saw the star admitting that his other half wasn't thrilled with all of those muscles for the latest Marvel feature. "My wife was like, 'Bleh, it's too much,'" Hemsworth told the outlet. "There are a lot of my male friends who are like, 'Yeah!' but a lot of female friends and family are like, 'Yuck.'"

"It's crazy how big Chris got for this," director Taika Waititi chimed-in. "He's huge already, but when I saw his arms, they were twice as big as normal, as wide as my head. Trainers and stuff are asking me how he does it? But it's all natural."

One thing that Pataky was a fan of was Hemsworth's backside playing a prominent role in one scene of the movie. Both of them were firmly behind that inclusion. "It was 10 years in the making that scene – kind of a dream of mine," Hemsworth explained to Variety when the topic of the godly derrière came up. "The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, 'You know what's gonna sweeten this... a decade from now it's all gonna come off."

"I feel like we had all talked about it," director Taika Waititi revealed. "We had talked about, 'Yeah, we gotta show off this body.' My whole thing was like, Chris works so hard, you've gotta show it off. Don't cover it up with all these suits and the cape and stuff, it's not fair!"

Did you realize this cameo was in Love and Thunder? Let us know down in the comments!