Netflix's Interceptor Director Addresses Hilarious Chris Hemsworth Cameo

Over the past couple of weeks, a new thriller called Interceptor has been one of the most-watched movies on Netflix. The original action film stars Elsa Pataky as a military officer trying to defend a missile launch station in the middle of the ocean. Netflix subscribers have been flocking to see Interceptor as of late, and many were surprised to see Thor star Chris Hemsworth pop up in the film.

Hemsworth, who is the real-life husband of Pataky and an executive producer on the film, appears as an employee of an electronics store trying to sell TVs. The cameo definitely highlights Hemsworth's chops as a comedian (which have been on full display over the last few years) and viewers have been enjoying seeing him on the screen. In the wake of Interceptor's success, director Matthew Reilly spoke with EW about putting the Hemsworth cameo together.

"Yeah, I think he's an up-and-comer, that actor who played Jed the stoner TV salesman. I think he's got a future. Keep an eye out for him. His name is... Hemswith? Oh, Hemsworth, I think," Reilly joked. "What a guy. Just so funny. There's even a line where they're stampeding out of the store, and Chris says, 'Hey, we're not closing yet!' That was all him. The amount of stuff we left on the cutting room floor with Chris... He was just such a good sport, and when you meet him, you realize just how funny he is."

With Interceptor performing well on Netflix, it stands to reason there could easily be a sequel on the way in the near future. If there is another Interceptor, could Hemsworth return for another cameo or even a bigger role? Reilly was asked that very question and he didn't hesitate to say he'd love to work with the actor again.

"Absolutely, oh yeah," he said. "If he wants to do it, we'll do it."

What did you think of Netflix's Interceptor movie? Do you want to see a sequel? Let us know in the comments!