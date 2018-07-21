‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Producer Chris Miller Rocks Infinity Gauntlet Cast at Comic-Con

Producer Chris Miller was spotted with a cast bearing some very interesting decorations at Comic-Con this weekend.

Miller, the producer of Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated movie, appeared at SDCC this weekend with a cast, as he suffered a broken wrist earlier this weekend. However, Miller made the most of the injury by adding some Infinity Stones to his cast, giving him a unique variant of the Infinity Gauntlet.

Here’s a close-up of Miller’s cast/universe-altering handwear:

I broke my wrist so I’m gluing infinity stones on my cast to blend in at Comic-Con pic.twitter.com/wIChNS2TaC — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) July 20, 2018

Miller has not publicly said how he broke his wrist.

Miller appeared on stage on Friday evening with some additional details added to his glove, along with what appears to be a few signatures from friends and well-wishers:

Miller is best known as the co-writer and co-director of The Lego Movie, a surprise 2014 breakout hit. Along with his writing partner Phil Lord, Miller has also directed 21 Jump Street and its sequel, along with the animated movie Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. Miller was supposed to direct Solo: A Star Wars Movie, but he and Lord were fired during filming due to “creative differences.”

Miller served as a co-writer and executive producer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, who took over the Spider-Man mantle after Peter Parker’s death. Morales encounters an older Peter Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson) and discovers that there’s a multiverse of worlds in which different people hold the title of Spider-Man. Hailee Steinfeld will play Spider-Gwen, Nicolas Cage will play Spider-Man Noir, and John Mulaney will voice Spider-Ham.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will debut in theaters on December 14, 2018.