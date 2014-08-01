Chris Pratt Challenged Guardians Of The Galaxy Co-Star Dave Bautista To Wrestle Him

✖

Even after Chris Pratt got ripped and shredded for the Guardians of the Galaxy movies one probably wouldn't advise him to challenge his co-star, wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista, to a feat of strength especially not wrestling. While speaking in a new interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote his new movie, Pratt revealed the story of when he previously did just that and challenged Bautista to a wrestling match. For those not in the know, Pratt was a member of the Lake Stevens High School wrestling team in Washington so he has some experience, perhaps just not WWE Championship caliber.

"There was a moment in my life when I would take sleep aids to help me sleep, I don't anymore because of things like this, and I would text people and blackout and had no idea what I'm texting them," Pratt said. "I took Ambien, the next day he comes, he goes 'Hey man, that text you sent last night,' I go 'What text?' He goes, 'You don't remember, *laughs*.' He walks out and I was like 'What did I text him?' I look at my phone and it's a text like this long, it was like, 'Dave, I want to wrestle you. I want to wrestle you. No one needs to know but I just want to know, I think I could take you, I think I could wrestle you bro. Collegiate rules, no elbows, no knees, I want to feel the power.' I was mortified, like Dave would kill me. He is by far the toughest dude in all of Hollywood."

You can watch the full interview below but should take special care to notice Pratt's impression of Bautista, which starts around the 9 minute mark.

Pratt and Bautista will reunite on the set of the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie very soon, and hopefully he won't get any funny ideas about beating his co-star in a wrestling match.

"We will be shooting that at the end of this year and the beginning of next year, so like November to maybe April," Pratt said in a stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will also be released on the streaming platform.