Hours before it was set to official premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the new Chris Pratt movie The Tomorrow War has officially started streaming on the platform and is available right now! Originally scheduled to premiere in theaters from Paramount, the movie is streaming worldwide to all Prime subscribers. Pratt has just one request for everyone sitting down to watch the movie tonight, this weekend, or on July 4th, turn your phone off. Pratt previously told Digital Spy: "You can still have an amazing viewing experience watching this on Prime. I would just advocate that people turn their phones off."

As of this writing the movie has a 55% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 56 reviews listed. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a 2 out of 5 rating, calling it a "schlocky sci-fi that feels out of its time" and writing: "Given that it's a summer release, one could absolutely imagine seeing this at a drive-in back in the '90s with other event films like Independence Day, Men in Black, or Armageddon, with the blend of action, humor, sci-fi, and comedy sure to scratch a specific itch of certain audiences. Unfortunately, with the past decade seeing more compelling sci-fi and time-travel fare like Looper, Arrival, or the aforementioned Edge of Tomorrow, the landscape of the genre has changed and The Tomorrow World feels stuck in a different era."

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

“The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heartstrings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn’t be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt—who brings such dynamic star power to the film—along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans.”

Are you planning to watch The Tomorrow War this weekend?