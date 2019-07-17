Chris Pratt Congratulates Tom Holland On Spider-Man: Far From Home Box Office Success

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, is currently having a successful run in theaters and is being celebrated by fans and cast members alike. Even other actors within the MCU have taken to honoring the new film. Chris Pratt, the man best known for playing Peter Quill/Star-Lord, recently took to Instagram to shout-out to the film’s star, Tom Holland, and plug Cubcoats.

“Yo, what’s up, this is Chris Pratt here, ” he says in the video. “This is a two-part Instagram post. Part One: Congratulations, Tom Holland! Spider-Man: Far From Home crushing it around the world two weekends in a row. Dude, you worked so hard, I love you. I’m really proud of you. Way to go to you, the cast and crew, so thrilled for you. Part Two: Speaking of Spider-Man, check out this Spider-Man Cubcoat. It’s the cutest little thing. I got them for Jack and he loves it. It’s like a little Spider-Man stuffed animal that if you unfold it, it turns into a hoodie that he can wear to school. Spider-Man is Jack’s favorite character. These Cubcoats are on Amazon Prime right now.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor went on to show some other versions of the item, including Chewbacca and Black Panther. His new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, even showed up in the video to model one.

Many people commented on the post, including Holland:

“Dude you’re a legend. Miss you and love you bro,” he wrote.

“This feels very #ad but we’ll take 17 of those little stuffed toys thanks,” the official account for Spider-Man replied. (The actor says in the post that he’s not a paid spokesperson, but it definitely feels like an ad.)

“Raawwwrrgggfhh,” Chewbacca actor, Joonas Suotamo, added.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man Far From Home is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other 2019 MCU films include Avengers: Endgame, which was recently re-released in theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.