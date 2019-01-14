‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Chris Pratt Engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger

It’s an exciting day for Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, as the actor has just revealed to the world that he and girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger are now engaged.

Pratt announced the engagement late Sunday night/early Monday morning with a sentimental post on Instagram, showing off his now fiancé’s new ring.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes,” Pratt wrote in the post. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

“They’re both serious about the relationship and hopeful for the future,” one source close to the couple recently told People.com about the relationship. “Chris doesn’t just date to date, and neither does Katherine. She’s very excited.”

Schwarzenegger, daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been dating Pratt since June 2018, so things seem to be moving pretty quickly. This is also the first relationship that Pratt has been in since his divorce.

In August 2017, Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris announced that they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in November, and the two will continue to co-parent their son, Jack, who is now six years old. In the divorce, Pratt and Faris agreed to live within a five-mile radius of one another until Jack completes the sixth grade.

Pratt is coming off another big year at the box office, where he starred in two of the biggest films of 2018. In addition to reprising his role as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in Avengers: Infinity War, Pratt appeared in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom alongside Bryce Dallas Howard. The actor will be featured in next month’s The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, as well as Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26th.