Chris Pratt Finds His Famous Chris Soulmate and It’s Not One of His Avengers Co-Stars

Step aside, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans. You are not Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt‘s Famous Chris Soulmate.

Pratt stopped by Buzzfeed this week to promote his new film, Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom and ended up taking their “Which Famous Chris is Your Soulmate?” quiz. The possible results for the quiz are Hemsworth, Evans, Pratt himself and Chris Pine and well, when it came to Pratt’s results let’s just say we didn’t quite see this one coming. You can watch Pratt take the quiz and get his results in the video above.

After going through the various questions, which include having people choose a bad pickup line that would actually work on them as well as a cinematic situation you would rescue your Chris from, Pratt ended up with Wonder Woman 1984 star Chris Pine as his soulmate and it turns out, Pratt was pretty happy with that result — with the exception of Pine’s supposed love of museums.

“Hey Chris, if you’re watching? I, I just, I don’t know I’ve got butterflies in my stomach, but could we make this happen?” Pratt said. “I don’t know, but is there a possibility a guy like you and a guy like me could just be happy together, find some semblance of happiness, just a partnership, a friendship? Friendship with benefits and no f***ing museums, okay? That’s all I ask Chris Pine.”

It’s probably a good thing that Pratt got Pine as his match, too. Captain America actor and Pratt’s Avengers: Infinity War co-star Evans took to Twitter to wish Pratt a happy birthday this week with a post of a dog relieving himself on a sign that reads, “Property of Star-Lord, Dogs Beware!” Pratt responded to the trolling with a bit of trolling of his own.

“You’ll be hearing from my lawyer,” Pratt replied.

Of course, the trolling between Evans and Pratt is all in good fun. The pair have a long history of teasing each other and joking around on Twitter, with Pratt and Evans even placing a friendly bet when the New England Patriots played the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl (Evans won that bet, by the way.) The quiz was all in good fun, too but we wouldn’t mind seeing Pratt and Evans hang out. Star-Lord meets Steve Trevor? Sounds like a great Marvel/DC crossover to us.

Fans can catch Pratt in Avengers: Infinity War in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Fans can catch Pine in Wonder Woman 1984 when it arrives in theaters on November 1, 2019.

Did you think about Pratt’s quiz results? Did you take the quiz yourself? Let us know your thoughts (and results) the comments below!