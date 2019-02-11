Chris Pratt Admits He Was Nervous Asking Arnold Schwarzenegger for His Blessing to Marry His Daughter

Chris Pratt may have faced off against dinosaurs and intergalactic titans on the big screen, but it sounds like his recent engagement posed a whole new kind of challenge.

In a recent interview with ExtraTV, Pratt spoke about his recent engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, which was publicly announced last month. Seeing as Schwarzenegger is the daughter of action star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pratt wasn’t afraid to admit that he was a little nervous asking for his future father-in-law’s permission.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, you know, I think any person who appreciates a tradition and asks a father for his daughter’s hand in marriage…it’s inevitably going to be something that makes you a little nervous, but that’s sort of the beauty of it, you know?”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating in June of 2018, marking the Marvel star’s first relationship since divorcing Anna Faris. In August 2017, Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris announced that they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in November, and the two will continue to co-parent their son, Jack, who is now six years old. In the divorce, Pratt and Faris agreed to live within a five-mile radius of one another until Jack completes the sixth grade.

“They’re both serious about the relationship and hopeful for the future,” one source close to Pratt and Schwarzenegger recently told People.com about the relationship. “Chris doesn’t just date to date, and neither does Katherine. She’s very excited.”

Pratt is coming off another big year at the box office, where he starred in two of the biggest films of 2018. In addition to reprising his role as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in Avengers: Infinity War, Pratt appeared in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom alongside Bryce Dallas Howard. The actor will be featured in this month’s The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, and is expected to pop up in Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26th.