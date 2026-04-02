10 Best Hulk Comics for Non-Hulk Fans

The Hulk has long been one of Marvel’s most popular characters. He was introduced in 1962’s The Incredible Hulk #1, and has become a stalwart of the Marvel Universe. He was a beloved part of Silver Age Marvel, but wouldn’t hit the next level until The Incredible Hulk made its TV debut. Since then, he’s starred in numerous cartoons, movies, video games, and more. The character has been a household name for decades, but that doesn’t mean that everyone likes him. The Jade Giant is the strongest one there is, and just about unbeatable, with a fanbase of rather insufferable power scalers. Talking about the Green Goliath is often more trouble than its worth, and many fans would rather not read his books.

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However, this is a huge mistake. The Hulk is a great character, and has starred in so many amazing stories, even ones that people who don’t like the character will love. These ten Hulk stories are perfect for non-Hulk fans, snapshots of what has made so many love him.

10) Hulk Annual (2023) #1

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The Hulk is a great horror character, and Hulk Annual (2023) #1, by David Pepose, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Caio Majado, and Travel Foreman, shows why. The main story follows a documentary film crew hunting a monster that bites off way more than they chew when they realize exactly what they’re looking for. The book’s back-up story is set up for Johnson’s then-upcoming The Incredible Hulk, as monster begin awakening for a purpose. These two stories are Hulk stories that will hook anyone.

9) “Abominable”

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Writer Bruce Jones’s early ’00 run on The Incredible Hulk brought back the monster after years of a more human Hulk. There are some excellent stories from this run, but the best of them is “Abominable”, by Jones and Mike Deodato. This story, which ran through The Incredible Hulk (Vol. 4) #50-54, pit the Hulk against the Abomination, and is just a good old-fashioned slugfest, as the two enemies give their all to destroy each other. This comic doesn’t take a lot of Hulk knowledge, and is just an awesome fight comic that any fan can pick up and love. It’s out of print, but worth the hunt (or you can cheat and find it on Marvel Unlimited).

8) Hulk: The End

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Peter David was a legendary writer, and is widely considered the best Hulk writer ever. He’s going to appear on this list several times, but we’re going to start at the end. Hulk: The End, by David and Dale Keown, takes readers to the far future. The Hulk is the last being left on Earth, watched over by a alien robot chronicling the end of humanity. This is a deep meditation on the Hulk, but it’s also the kind of dystopian sci-fi that anyone can get into. It gives you everything you need to know, an excellent story with gorgeous art from Hulk legend Keown.

7) Hulk: Future Imperfect

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Hulk: Future Imperfect, by David and George Perez, takes the Jade Giant to the future. Hulk is pulled into a dystopian future ruled over by the Maestro, an evil future version of himself. The Maestro has killed every hero and villain on the planet and is more powerful than he ever was before, so the Green Goliath has his work cut out for him. This is another excellent dystopian future Hulk story, with brilliant action rendered by Perez. This two-issue series is crowd-pleasing Hulk action and anyone who reads it loves it.

6) The Incredible Hulk #340

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Hulk and Wolverine have a long history of awesome fight comics, and this is the best of them. The Incredible Hulk #340, by David and Todd McFarlane, sees Logan hunt down the Grey Goliath after a plane crash and the two go to town on each other. No quarter is given, and readers are treated to one of the most brutal Wolverine fights ever. There are few fight comics in the history of the entire industry that are great as this one, with ups and downs that will keep you on the edge of the seat for the entire issue.

5) The Incredible Hulk #402-404

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Peter David wrote the Hulk for 11 years. That’s a long time and he’s basically told every kind of Hulk story you can imagine, including ones where he gets beat down. The Incredible Hulk #402-404, by David, Jan Duursema, and Gary Frank, kicks off with the Hulk in battle against one of the most dangerous men on the planet in the Juggernaut. Things get even more wild from there, and when the Avengers show up, they have to face two of the most powerful enemies you can imagine. This is just good old-fashioned ’90s goodness, three issues of big fights and awesome plots that will leave you begging for more.

4) World War Hulk

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The Hulk has battled every major hero in the Marvel Universe, and has often been an enemy of the greater superhero community, like in this next entry. World War Hulk, by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr., sees the Green Goliath attack the Earth, believing the heroes responsible for the destruction of Sakaar and his wife. Spinning out of “Planet Hulk” (more on that later), this is five issues of Hulk battling it out with the greatest heroes in the Marvel Universe. It’s the kind of rollicking action that fans want from superhero books, and will leave you with a whole new respect for Marvel’s most beloved monster.

3) The Immortal Hulk

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The Immortal Hulk is a masterpiece. The 50-issue series, by Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, and various fill-in artists, is a big commitment but it’s worth it. This story opens up with a resurrected Hulk, a monster that only comes out night and is as brutal as ever, as the government and the heroes hunt him down. However, he’s about to learn the truth behind everything he’s ever known and face his greatest challenge ever. This book is perfect for any comic fan, honestly. You don’t need a lot of Hulk knowledge, as the book gives you everything you need to know, and it will constantly blow your mind.

2) The Incredible Hulk #-1

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1997 saw Marvel drop Flashback Month on readers. Every book got a -1 issue, and the best of them is easily The Incredible Hulk #-1, by Peter David and Adam Kubert. This issue took readers to the days before the gamma bomb went off, as Bruce Banner’s father’s Brian is released from the asylum he’s been since he killed his wife and remanded to his son’s care. What follows is something that will shock you to your core. This issue is a meditation on the trauma that defined Bruce Banner, with evocative art from Kubert that will stay with you. This is one of David’s finest moments on the Hulk and it gives readers one of the best comics ever.

1) “Planet Hulk”

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“Planet Hulk” is amazing, and that’s all there is to it. This 13-issue story ran through The Incredible Hulk #92-105 and Giant-Size Hulk #1, by Greg Pak, Carlo Pagulayan, Aaron Lopresti, and Gary Frank. The Hulk was sent to what was supposed to be a paradise planet by the Illuminati, a place where he can live his life out in peace, but ends up on the war-torn planet of Sakaar. His powers damaged, he’s put into the gladiator pits of the Red King, and what follows is a rebellion led by the Jade Giant. This story is something else. It was a huge book when it came out, and even 20 years later, it still impresses.

What’s your favorite Hulk story? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!