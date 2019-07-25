Chris Pratt Praises Marvel’s Huge Reveals at Comic-Con

The future is bright for Marvel Studios, as they recently revealed at the Hall H presentation during San Diego Comic-Con 2019 with announcements that sent hype levels through the roof. Despite the lack of Avengers, Iron Man, and Captain America, there’s still a lot to be excited for — just ask Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt.

While speaking with Variety at the opening event for Jurassic World: The Ride at Universal Studios in Hollywood, Pratt gushed over the plans in the works at Marvel Studios.

“All the Disney plus stuff sounds really cool,” Pratt explained. “I want to see Anthony [Mackie] in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.’ Scarlet’s movie [‘Black Widow‘] — I’m just excited for all of it.”

The actor also praised Mahershala Ali’s casting as Blade, as well as reveals of confirming Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie as an LGBTQ character and the reveal of Simo Liu as Shang-Chi.

“They’ve done an amazing job,” Pratt said. “Marvel has been really, I think, helping shape culture in a major way over the last 10 years and they’re going to continue to do so. And I’m just proud to be part of it.”

Some fans might not be impressed given the lack of an Avengers or Guardians of the Galaxy movie, possibly hoping that a change will be revealed in the future. Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige explained that seems unlikely with their current slate.

“It is the complete Phase 4,” Feige said to Collider. “The way I announced the complete Phase 3 five years ago — things can move, things can change as they did if you go back and look at what we talked about five years ago for Phase 3 — but we’ve been working on this for quite a while and it’s pretty set, but there are always changes possible.”

Some fans have been thinking that Feige’s use of the phrase “mutants” at San Diego Comic-Con meant that a classic X-Men movie would not be coming. The producer dispelled that notion to IGN, though he explained fans should expect something very different with those characters.

“Mutants and X-Men are interchangeable,” Feige clarified. “I just said mutants. But yes, whatever we do will be quite different than what’s been done before.”

Fans — and Chris Pratt — can expect an epic future for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Black Widow kicking off Phase 4 when it premieres on May 1, 2020.