CinemaSins Takes On Everything Wrong With Spider-Man: Far From Home

We’re kind of surprised it has taken this long to happen (ding!), but beloved YouTube channel CinemaSins has taken aim at Spider-Man: Far From Home in their most recent video, filling 18 minutes with humorous observations about things the movie got wrong (or “wrong”). From the fact that the villains and costume and…well, just about everything…feels more like an Iron Man movie than a Spider-Man one to the fact that the J. Jonah Jameson cameo was so epic it actually pulled you out of the narrative, The Ables writer Jeremy Scott narrates a well-meaning takedown of the MCU’s latest outing with Ol’ Webhead.

(And, yeah, he even sneaks a reference to The Ables and its sequel Strings in there, although he doesn’t name them specifically.) You can check the video out above.

Spidey heads to Europe in the new film, and has to tone down the whole Iron Spider routine because the costume can’t come on an airplane without — ahem — arousing suspicion. By the time it’s over, of course, there’s really no reason to worry about the whole secret identity thing. That’s out the window for real this time, after having been a persistent rumor dogging the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming following the events of Captain America: Civil War. Spidey didn’t do it himself, of course, so it’s a little bit different — and maybe more possible to get the toothpaste back in the tube if they want, but if comics today are teaching us anything, it’s that everybody who writes superheroes seems to be infatuated with Robert Downey, Jr.’s “I am Iron Man” moment from the end of the first Iron Man movie.

