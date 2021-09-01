Clark Gregg Stands Behind Agents Of Shield As Canon In The MCU

✖

Avengers star Clark Gregg is standing behind Agents of SHIELD as MCU canon. A lot of Marvel fans were delighted to see Phil Coulson make an appearance during What If this season. Gregg appeared on the Marvel Movie Minute to talk about all things Coulson and he’s pulling for this all to be resolved because there’s room for all different kinds of continuity at the Marvel table. A lot of the SHIELD fans were wondering if this was a sign of the company formally welcoming all of those elements back into the movie umbrella proper. There has been a ton of debate about the canon status of the ABC show as the MCU has continued to develop some believe it’s absolutely fine that details don’t match up completely one-to-one. Others are bothered by moments like the Darkhold popping up in WandaVision and looking completely different than it did on previous Marvel TV. If some rumors are to be believed, there are some strands of the past shows making their way to future projects. But, it’s hard to decipher at the moment.

Gregg said, ”I’ve seen places where people felt like SHIELD or something had been de-canonized by stuff that happened in WandaVision in ways I couldn't even quite follow, and I'm pretty adept at this stuff,"

"[Feige] is so classy to the fans, I just think that's why Marvel has done something so special, is [ because] they're number-one priority is taking care of fans [...] I read this comment the other day where someone said that about, 'Did this diminish Agents of SHIELD?' And [Feige] said, 'Ya know, I think you're really underestimating how powerful and passionate the fans of that show and the Netflix shows are and were,' and I would never underestimate them or the possibility those characters, cause I really want to see (Daredevil actor) Charlie Cox, I really want to see people who love those shows, I want to see it all get crossed over as much as it could, cause I think that's what the Marvel fans want,” he added.

The SHIELD actor continued, ”It's really nice. Ya know, I had the greatest run and the greatest time doing each of the movies. I loved doing all of it. And I really had a blast. I don't yearn for anything... It's really flattering to me that people do seem to make a buzz about, 'When's he going to show up?' Ya know, I just enjoy watching what [Marvel Studios President] Kevin [Feige] and everybody has been doing. And Kevin's been really cool, as he always is and always has been to me..."

Do you want SHIELD to be canon and get its own revival on Disney+? Let us know down in the comments below!