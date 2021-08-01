Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson Will Return in Marvel's What If...?

✖

Coulson lives! The Marvel Cinematic Universe character played by Clark Gregg has had an interesting journey ever since appearing in the first Iron Man movie back in 2008. The actor went on to appear in Iron Man 2 and Thor before Loki (Tom Hiddleston) killed him in The Avengers. The character was resurrected (and killed a couple more times) in Agents of SHIELD, and was seen once again on the big screen in Captain Marvel, which took place in 1995. Since there's currently a debate as to whether or not Agents of SHIELD is canon, it's not exactly clear if Coulson is alive in the MCU's main timeline. However, it looks like the character will officially be back for the new animated series, Marvel's What If...

The show's full voice cast was just released and mostly confirmed what fans already know. While some actors like Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) will not be lending their voice to the project, many MCU stars will be heard on the upcoming animated series, which will follow many fan-favorite characters in alternate realities, for example, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) becoming Star-Lord and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) becoming Captain Britain. When a new trailer for the series was released in July, Gregg posted a tease that had fans thinking he would voicing Coulson on the show, so we're not too surprised to see him on the full cast list, but we certainly are excited. You can check out the list of names below:

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Are you excited for Coulson to return in Marvel's What If...? Tell us in the comments!

Marvel's What If... premieres on August 11th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

