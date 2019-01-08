‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Clark Gregg Has Perfect Response to New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer

Marvel Studios released a new look at Captain Marvel last night and with the fresh footage came the first spoken from Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson. Though Coulson’s line was just a quick mention, it certainly packed a punch — potentially teasing fans of the Avengers Initiative.

Shortly after the new footage aired on ESPN, Gregg took to Twitter to offer the perfect response to his character’s brief appearance.

When we see Coulson in Captain Marvel, he’ll be a brand new recruit of SHIELD and the movie will reportedly show the first meeting between Coulson and his long-time mentor Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). During a visit to the set of the movie last year, Captain Marvel executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told ComicBook.com that the film might include some fun tidbits for fans of ABC’s Agents of SHIELD.

“The great part about it is we just get to focus on him as he is so we don’t need to worry about the stuff he’s going to encounter later,” Schwartz said during the visit. “There’s lots of fun parallels I’m sure. But we get to see Coulson in his first meeting with Nick Fury at a much younger age where the Kree aren’t even part of his vocabulary yet.”

After his initial MCU introduction in Iron Man (2008), Coulson went on to appear in Iron Man 2 and Thor before dying at the hand of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who was under saw of the Mind Stone in The Avengers. After a little behind-the-scenes magic from Fury, the character was resurrected for ABC’s Agents of SHIELD, where he starred for five seasons.

It’s still unclear whether or not the character will be back for season six after he presumably died in the season five finale.

In addition to Gregg and Fury, the Academy Award-winning Brie Larson is set to helm the film alongside Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, and more. The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck on a script from Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer. Fleck and Boden also contributed to the script.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8th. Marvel Studios has two other films on the release schedule this year including Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and