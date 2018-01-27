‘Cloak And Dagger’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo Released

Marvel’s newest series is just about ready for its big debut, and now we’ve got a peek behind the scenes.

Marvel’s upcoming Freeform series Cloak and Dagger is coming soon, and director Gina Prince-Bythewood shared a behind the scenes moment with stars Aubrey Joseph (Tyrone) and Olivia Holt (Tandy). It seems sometimes one has to deal with the freezing cold when bringing superheroes to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“On the set of #cloakanddagger. In the green bomber that keeps me toasty on freezing night shoots because I cannot function when I am cold. #femalefilmmakerfriday.”

On the set of #cloakanddagger. In the green bomber that keeps me toasty on freezing night shoots because I cannot function when I am cold. #femalefilmmakerfriday pic.twitter.com/D3YBXWA7XO — Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) January 26, 2018

Luckily for Marvel fans, she seems to be pushing through it, as plenty of fans have long wanted some sort of live-action adaptation of Cloak and Dagger. The two fan favorites debuted in Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man, which hit comic shops in 1982. Ever since the two have been featured in a variety of ways, including sizable roles in Marvel’s big events like Civil War and the more recent Secret Empire, where they helped keep New York lit with light after being stranded in a demonic universe. It seems it is finally their time to get some live-action shine, and we couldn’t be more excited about it.

You can find the official description of the series below.

“Cloak & Dagger is a coming-of-age series based on the beloved Marvel characters. Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) come from starkly different backgrounds, each growing up with a secret they never dared share with another soul.”

“Once a privileged little girl, Tandy Bowen watched as her family was destroyed by a disastrous storm that uprooted her life. Now in her late teens, an unexpected encounter with a boy named Tyrone sparks a life changing event. Young Tyrone Johnson wanted nothing more than to prove he was fearless. But when everything he held close was taken away, life taught Tyrone to be afraid. Now older and more sheltered, Tyrone closes himself off. But when he meets a girl named Tandy his life changes forever.”

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is set to debut on June 7 at 8 pm ET on Freeform.