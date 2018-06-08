Marvel’s Jeph Loeb Says Fan Demand Got ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Made

If you’ve spent years asking Marvel to produce a live-action Cloak & Dagger series, guess what? You’re partly responsible for the company’s latest TV hit.

Cloak & Dagger premiered on Freeform last night to rave reactions from fans and critics, marking another homerun for Marvel television. Ahead of the debut, Marvel’s TV head Jeph Loeb hopped on Reddit to host an “Ask Me Anything” or AMA discussion where he answered the questions of fans.

A couple of different times throughout the AMA, Loeb mentioned that they listened to what the fans were asking for, and that’s a big reason why Cloak & Dagger actually got made.

One fan asked Loeb how the studio chooses which characters get TV shows and which ones don’t. While part of his answer was the typical response of “finding the right story,” he also mentioned that the fans sometimes influence these types of choices, and Cloak & Dagger was one of those situations.

“It’s all about content,” Loeb said. “If we have a great story and a great showrunner, that’s where it starts. AND we do listen to fans. That’s how Cloak & Dagger got started. So thank you!”

At another point in the AMA, someone asked about the inspiration for Cloak & Dagger, and Loeb pointed in the direction of the fans, saying that their constant desire for this show made the studio explore its options.

“The real inspiration was the fans,” he responded. “When Marvel TV first started, the interweb (this means YOU) posted LOTS of top 10 shows we want to see and C&D was always in the top 3. So… We aim to please!”

So, there you have it! Marvel does actually listen to the fans when it comes to what shows they hope to see. Does this mean Moon Knight could finally get a TV series? Considering he’s arguably the most-demanded character when it comes to adaptations, it wouldn’t be a surprise.

Are you excited Cloak & Dagger finally got adapted to a TV series? What other Marvel characters do you want to see on the small screen? Let us know in the comments!

New episodes of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on Freeform.