‘Cloak & Dagger’: First Five Episode Synopses Released by Freeform

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is set to air its series premiere on Freeform in just over a week and, in preparation of the debut, the network has released the official synopses for the first five episodes of the first season.

The new series, starring Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, tells the story of two New Orleans teenagers who possess supernatural powers that seem to enhance when they’re around one another. The characters are based on the heroic Cloak & Dagger from the pages of Marvel Comics, who first appeared Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man #64 in 1982.

The synopses that were released by Freeform cover the first five episodes of the series, which will air throughout the entire month of June. Two episodes will make up the series premiere on June 7, while the fifth episode airs on June 28.

You can find all five synopses for Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger below!

“First Light”

The series premiere of Cloak & Dagger is titled “First Light,” and will air as the first of two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, June 7 at 8pm ET on Freeform.

Here’s the official synopsis for the episode:

Two teenagers from very different backgrounds find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. The only constant in their lives is danger and each other.

“Suicide Sprints”

The second episode of Cloak & Dagger, “Suicide Sprints,” will debut on the same night as the series premiere, acting as part two of the back-to-back.

Here’s the official synopsis for the episode:

Tandy and Tyrone try to grasp what has happened to them with their new-found powers, while Tandy’s past catches up with her and Tyrone becomes consumed with revenge. Meanwhile, Detective Brigid O’Reilly works an interesting case that has ties to Tandy.

‘Stained Glass”

“Stained Glass” is the third episode of Cloak & Dagger, and the first to air on its own night. The episode will air on Thursday, June 14 at 8pm ET.

Here’s the official synopsis for the episode:

Tandy is on the run as Detective O’Reilly closes in on her, but the detective may not be after her for the reasons Tandy thinks. Tyrone is desperate for answers and turns to Evita and her Auntie Clarisse, a Voodoo priestess, for help.

“Call/Response”

“Call/Response” is the fourth episode of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Season 1, and it’s set to air on Thursday, June 21 at 8pm ET.

Here’s the official synopsis for the episode:

Tandy and Tyrone come face-to-face as the two are able to sit down and talk. Having not been able to tell anyone else what they have been experiencing, both take the opportunity to finally confide in the one person who may truly understand what they are going through. Meanwhile, Otis reveals a secret side of himself and Greg seems to be onto something with Melissa’s case against Roxxon.

“Princeton Offense”

“Princeton Offense” is the fifth episode of Cloak & Dagger Season 1, and it’s set to air on Thursday, June 28 at 8pm ET.

Here’s the official synopsis for the episode:

Tandy is consumed with getting answers about the Roxxon cover up. To get the answers she is looking for, Tandy tests out her power to gain new insights. Tyrone, on the other hand, is focusing on being a normal kid as the basketball state finals approach. With so much weighing on him lately, can he truly push everything to the side and win the big game for Billy? Meanwhile, Det. O’Reilly looks into the city’s drug problems to get some answers of her own.