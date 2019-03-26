‘Cloak & Dagger’: Emma Lahana Talks Mayhem as a Vigilante in Season 2

The first season of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger ended with an exciting cliffhanger, as the finale’s post-credits scene teased a transformation for Detective Brigid O’Reilly. After being shot and seemingly killed, O’Reilly was seen crawling out of a swamp with bright green eyes and a terrifying look on her face. In this moment, the series teased that O’Reilly’s story from the comics would likely come to fruition in Season 2, and that she’s take on the mantle of Mayhem, one of the most popular antagonists for Tandy and Tyrone. However, despite her dangerous look, don’t think she’s going to be an all-out villain.

All of the promotional material leading up to Season 2 has been teasing the arrival of Mayhem, and it’s been made abundantly clear that she will be a driving force behind the action this time around. But according to star Emma Lahana, Mayhem isn’t exactly a villain. She’s certainly got a way of doing things that not people don’t approve of, but she’s on a mission that she feels is justified, trying to make a difference in the world around her.

“So we pick up Brigid dealing with the aftermath of all that. She’s a shooting victim, she has PTSD, she’s not necessarily dealing with it in the best way,” Lahana told ComicBook.com during a visit to the Cloak & Dagger set. “She’s using pills, so she’s having a really hard time coping with everything that happened. And she’s left to be very weak and vulnerable which doesn’t make for the most effective cop. So it’s really affecting her professional life as well. And then there’s a sort of duality that’s going on where she has this darker side perhaps that she can’t really ignore anymore. So it’s really, I would say, a woman at war with herself.”

“Well I think what’s gonna be so interesting as well as the audience’s reaction, cause perhaps if you see a character who is going against somebody that you don’t agree with, with what they’re doing, that’s a bad guy, you’re kind of on their side but then when you step back and think about it, you’re like but does that justify your action just because they had a bad action to begin with,” she continued. “And it kind of blows the line of righteousness. So it’s interesting the way that you respond to something cause initially you’ll have one reaction and then later when you think about it, you start to think of the different consequences and everything else that comes into play.”

Mayhem will be really diving into the role of vigilante in Season 2. Yes, Tandy and Tyrone can also be classified as vigilantes as they operate without permission from those in power, but they seem to have a fairly strict moral code that they follow. Mayhem, on the other hand, will do whatever it takes to get the job done, and that will have some dangerous consequences.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger will return for its second season on Thursday, April 4th at 8 pm ET on Freeform.

