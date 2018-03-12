First ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Pilot Reactions Surface Online

We are still more than a couple of months away from Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger but a audience members at this years South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas were treated to an early screening of the show’s pilot episode.

Fortunately, if you were hoping for Cloak & Dagger to be a show worth watching, the reaction from those in attendance make it sound like Freeform has another Marvel hit locked and loaded.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some critics, like Meredith Borders, praised the show for its intelligent embrace of the YA superhero sub-genre. She called the pilot “a really smart, mature, visually accomplished Marvel show.”

#CloakAndDagger is a really smart, mature, visually accomplished Marvel show, and I can’t wait to watch more. Super fun having Jeph Loeb on another YA superhero show #sxsw — Meredith Borders (@xymarla) March 11, 2018

Others, like The AV Club’s Alex McLeavy took some time to praise the work of Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, the show’s lead actors.

I’ll have more thoughts on the premiere episode of Marvel’s #CloakAndDagger up on the site soon, but let me just say this: the two young leads are immensely good. They’ll be the reason the watch. — mclevy @SXSW (@alexm247) March 11, 2018

Just watched the premiere of #CloakAndDagger at #SXSW and am already obsessed with Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt. This show is 🔥🔥🔥. -P https://t.co/AmBUa3az95 pic.twitter.com/vUHnKNvRoj — Forever Young Adult (@4everYA) March 11, 2018

While @koertheous and I enjoyed the premiere of #CloakAndDagger and the two stars gave compelling performances that deserve praise, it was hard to get over the 5:10 start time when app said @ 4 and people were in line at 3 🤔🤔 people left panels to be on time & were pretty upset pic.twitter.com/Fennm60mYo — Chy Koerth (@justplainchy) March 12, 2018

Here are some of the other great reactions from the Cloak & Dagger premiere at SXSW:

The #CloakAndDagger first episode was a solid, promising start. That said, there’s nothing very new or different on display. If you like the current Marvel tv offerings, you’ll likely enjoy this. pic.twitter.com/e728sN2RA1 — Leon Brill @SXSW (@LeonBrill) March 11, 2018

Sooo the premiere of #CloakAndDagger is REALLY good! Like…I will definitely be watching that #SXSW — Lady Lost in Wakanda Kyndal (@ladykyndal) March 12, 2018

Cloak & Dagger, which debuts on Freeform Thursday, June 7 at 8pm ET, follows the story of two teenagers from different backgrounds who find themselves in danger, and with brand new superpowers. While learning their place in the world, the duo is also tasked with navigating the love forming between them.

Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt star as Cloak and Dagger, respectively. The series also features J.D. Evermore, Miles Mussenden, Andrea Roth, James Saito and Gloria Reuben.

The characters first appeared in 1982, in issue #64 of Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man. After a few appearances in Spider-Man comics, the duo went on to appear in the popular Marvel Knights series, and even landed two solo books based on their adventures.

Are you excited for Cloak & Dagger to premiere this summer? Let us know in the comments section below!

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!