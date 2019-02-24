Marvel’s ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Season 2 Trailer Teaser Released

Tuesday is a big day for fans of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger as the official Season 2 trailer will drop then, but to help fans wait just a little bit longer, Marvel has released a new teaser for the Freeform series.

The brief, six-second teaser hints at a further complicated relationship between Tandy Bowen/Dagger (Olivia Hold) and Tyrone Johnson/Cloak (Aubrey Joseph), which shouldn’t come as a surprise to most fans after everything the characters faced in Season 1, including their teaming up to save New Orleans. However, Season 2 will see new challenges for the pair, including the transformation of Detective Brigid O’Reilly (Emma Lahana) into the anti-hero Mayhem. You can check it out below.

Cloak & Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski previously told ComicBook.com that the entire writer’s room was ecstatic to be able to introduce Mayhem to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We got very excited, the writers and I, when we were breaking the first season because we knew who Mayhem was and we knew Brigid began as a friend,” Pokaski explained. “It was very exciting as writers to say, low key, we can start telling you words and story of a villain in the most ninja way possible. So it’s just been fun. And then add on top of that, you have an actress like Emma Lahana. Because we could have cast someone average or just good. She has done two episodes of our show where she hasn’t said a word and she’s crushed it.”

“I think Mayhem,” the showrunner continued. “Without spoiling too much, is kind of what we wish we all were if we didn’t face consequences.”

Fans will get to see what’s in store for Cloak, Dagger, and even Mayhem when the series returns on April 4th with a two-hour long double episode.

Cloak & Dagger returns April 4th on Freeform.