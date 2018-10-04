‘Cloak & Dagger’ Season One Finale Recap With Spoilers

“Colony Collapse” begins with Aunt Chantelle narrating a scene of members of the Choctaw tribe and goes into the explanations behind the sacrificies some of the tribe’s members needed to make.

At the Bowen household, Tandy confronts the hitwoman. Tandy’s able to distract Scarborough’s hired hand long enough for Melissa to grab a knife and stab her in the shoulder. After a quick tussle, Tandy draws a dagger and slashes the gunman on the leg, causing her to leave the house. Tandy tells her mother to go to the Mister Money location, where a gentleman can help her hide from Roxxon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tyrone’s looking through the robes at the Red Hawk house when his dad walks in. Ty’s dad walks in and gives him his cloak and tells him to run away as far as he can and to not look back. Right then, cops ascend on the facility and Ty teleports out of the building.

Tandy’s unable to reach Mina, so she travels to her house. Upon arrival, Tandy’s attacked by one of the rabid Roxxon workers. She draws a dagger and kills him. She hears a confrontation inside and rescues Mina, who’s hiding from her rabid coworker. Tandy knocks the attacker unconscious and explains “The Terrors” to Mina and their origin from the oil rig explosion years ago. Mina starts brainstorming ways on how to disable to drilling for the dark matter, but she informs Tandy that they need access to Roxxon HQ.

Ty’s wearing his cloak and sneaking around at a parade when he’s spotted by a police woman. He begins running away when he’s stopped by Detective O’Reilly who’s trying to help him get away. Just then he’s surrounded by cops and refuses to use his powers to get away, instead offering himself up for arrest with no struggle.

Chantelle narrates another fight, this time in the colonial ages. She explains that two brothers were the divine pairing at one point.

Ty and O’Reilly are both arrested and taken into the station.

Tandy and Mina hop in Mina’s car and begin their journey to the headquarters of Roxxon.

Ty and O’Reilly are taken into the evidence locker instead of a holding cell and the latter explains that they’re not officially booked because the corrupt cops are more than likely going to harm them. With just one cop standing watch over the pair, Tyrone goes into a monologue on how it’s the cops duty to protect them. Eventually Ty’s able to convince the cop that the corruption he’s partaking in is wrong. As the cops about to release them, another walks in and tells him that Detective Connors has arrived and is putting the station on lockdown.

Tandy and Mind arrive at Scarborough’s office and he’s busy destroying computer hard drives. Scarborough goes to leave his office and he’s greeted by Tandy and Mina in the elevator. Tandy starts questioning Scarborough on why they’re drilling for the dark matter and Scarborough explains that it helps the company gain power and in this day in age, he needs to keep up with the Tony Starks and the Danny Rands. Scarborough then explains that they’ve tried to shut the drilling down, but the equipment isn’t responding remotely. Tandy and Mina agree to shut it all down manually.

Tandy touches Scarborough and enter his hopes. There, Scarborough admits that he wants to be God and Tandy convinces him to go through a door, but we don’t see what’s on the other side.

Back at the evidence locker, Ty thanks O’Reilly for being a good cop. Their conversation is interrupted when Connors walks in and tells the pair of his plans. They’re going to take the pair for a ride and frame Ty and killing O’Reilly, then they’re going to kill Ty in retaliation. As Connors and the cops are taking the two outside, a group of “Terrors” break into the police station and start a brawl.

Tandy and Mina go to the building to shut off the necessary equipment when they’re shot at by the gunman from earlier. She’s eventually taken down by another group of Terrors. Mina and Tandy find refuge but a Terror breaks out a window and touches Mina.

At the police station, O’Reilly’s unable to unlock herself and Ty both. Ty finds his cloak so he can use his powers to help take down the swarm of Terrors in the police department. Ty’s able to coax them all in a small room and lock the door.

Meanwhile, Mina’s chasing down Tandy when Ty teleports in tases Mina. The pair then goes to Tandy’s church to talk through the plot. There, Evita walks in and tells them that to save New Orleans from a catastrophe, one of the members of the divine pairing has to die. Ty convinces Evita to leave and go to safety so he and Tandy can through their plans.

Ty expresses self-doubt in his powers since the Terrors at the police station ripped apart his cloak. Hearing this, Tandy gives him the coat she took from Ty immediately following the crash years back. The two take off to the building they need to go to and they’re aided by O’Reilly, who’s shooting a sniper rifle from a nearby roof. She leaves her perch to leave and is confronted by Connors, who shoots her twice. He also happens to shoot a Roxxon pipeline that’s nearby and the explosion blows O’Reilly into the water.

Ty and Tandy reach the building they need to get to and they’re confronted by Connors, who has a shotgun. He goes to shoot Tandy, but she cuts the gun in half. Ty grabs Connors and teleports him to a nearby rooftop. He refuses to drop Connors off the roof, but when Connors goes to grab another gun, dark matter extends out of Ty and swallows Connors whole.

Ty goes back down to the street and admits to Tandy that he knows Evita was telling the truth when she said one of them had to die. Ty offers to sacrifice himself and goes inside to shut off the switches, much to Tandy’s disapproval. As he’s shutting off the necessary switches, Tandy cuts her way into the facility.

Alarms start going off and the facility starts shaking and Tandy tells him that they need to both die. As dark matter starts flooding the station, the two join hands and begins fighting off the dark matter with their powers. After a struggle, they’re teleported to the roof of the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

Evita’s watching a news report on the TV detailing how the Terrors hysteria has stopped.

At the Johnson household, cops are questioning Adina and Otis as Father Delgado looks on. Adina hears a noise upstairs and when she goes to investigate, she finds that Ty had teleported back to leave the tattered cloak.

Tandy arrives with her items at her mother’s house. She holds out a newspaper with a headline that shows Roxxon accepted responsibility for the oil rig explosion.

Ty takes his belongings to the church Tandy had been staying at. Tandy brings him two bags of groceries.

In the post-credits scene, O’Reilly emerges from the water and appears to have some kind of teleportation powers.