‘Cloak & Dagger’ Star Aubrey Joseph Accidentally Cosplays The Rock

Cloak & Dagger star Olivia Holt took to Twitter earlier this afternoon to share an image of series co-star Aubrey Joseph looking an awfully like that 90s The Rock meme. You know, the one with the fanny pack and turtle neck.

The comparison gained enough traction that The Rock responded to Holt’s original post, saying the two were “kinda twinning.”

The actors were in Austin, Texas for a stop to promote the upcoming season of the Freeform hit at this year’s SXSW.

Kinda twinning 😂👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 9, 2019

Cloak & Dagger Season Two is set to show Emma Lahana’s Detective Brigid O’Reilly turn into the vigilante Mayhem. At last summer’s San Diego Comic-Con, Cloak & Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski expressed how excited the team was to be able to introduce the classic comics anti-hero to the show.

“We got very excited, the writers and I, when we were breaking the first season because we knew who Mayhem was and we knew Brigid began as a friend,” Pokaski explained. “It was very exciting as writers to say, low key, we can start telling you words and story of a villain in the most ninja way possible. So it’s just been fun. And then add on top of that, you have an actress like Emma Lahana. Because we could have cast someone average or just good.”

“She has done two episodes of our show where she hasn’t said a word and she’s crushed it,” the writer continued. “I don’t know if you have seen episode nine yet, doesn’t say a word again, makes you want to cry. So I’m very excited, kind of in a Killmonger way, to bring in a villain who you can relate with. I think Mayhem, without spoiling too much, is kind of what we wish we all were if we didn’t face consequences.”

Cloak & Dagger returns to Freeform with a two-hour premiere on April 4th.

What’d you think of the first season of Cloak & Dagger? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter (@AdamBarnardt)!

