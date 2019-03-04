Marvel’s ‘Cloak & Dagger’: Unleash The Mayhem Inside Preview Released

Now just one month away from the premiere of its sophomore season, Cloak & Dagger has released a quick teaser diving head-first into Detective Brigid O’Reilly‘s (Emma Lahana) descent into Mayhem. Featuring loads of new footage that wasn’t in the trailer for the second season, it teases that O’Reilly will suffer from a form of Dissociative Identity Disorder.

That appears to make Mayhem a separate personality of O’Reilly, not allowing her [O’Reilly] to remember any of the events that take place when her vigilante persona has “taken over.” Though not explicitly stated, the preview teases the character’s comic-accurate talon-like fingernails.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mayhem looks identical to how we saw her at the post-credits stinger of the first season, a far cry from the green skin and hair the character rocked in the comics. Understandably so, as not everything in late Bronze Age comics is going to translate well to the screen.

When ComicBook.com sat down with Cloak & Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski at San Diego Comic-Con last summer, the writer teased the fact that Mayhem was always the long game in the writer’s room.

“We got very excited, the writers and I, when we were breaking the first season because we knew who Mayhem was and we knew Brigid began as a friend,” Pokaski explained. “It was very exciting as writers to say, low key, we can start telling you words and story of a villain in the most ninja way possible. So it’s just been fun. And then add on top of that, you have an actress like Emma Lahana. Because we could have cast someone average or just good. She has done two episodes of our show where she hasn’t said a word and she’s crushed it.”

“I don’t know if you have seen episode nine yet, doesn’t say a word again, makes you want to cry. So I’m very excited, kind of in a Killmonger way, to bring in a villain who you can relate with. I think Mayhem, without spoiling too much, is kind of what we wish we all were if we didn’t face consequences.”

Cloak & Dagger Season Two returns April 4th on Freeform.

Are you looking forward to Cloak & Dagger Season Two? What’d you think of the first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!