‘Cloak & Dagger’ Premiere Reveals a Major Twist to Mayhem

The majority of the marketing ahead of Cloak & Dagger‘s second season has revolved around the new series antagonist, Mayhem, who was revealed in a post-credits scene at the end of Season 1. After being established as the ever-supportive detective Brigid O’Reilly over the first ten episodes, Emma Lahana‘s character is set to become more of a vigilante this time around, mimicking the arc from the original Cloak & Dagger comics. However, in the final moments of the Season 2 premiere, it was revealed that the show has made one massive change to the Mayhem character, one that changes everything about the show going forward.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger! Continue reading at your own risk…

Leading up to Thursday’s premiere, and even throughout most of its two-hour run time, it seemed as though Brigid was fighting through a multiple personality disorder. One side of her was the kind detective, while the other was the ruthless Mayhem. This in and of itself would’ve been a change from the comics, where Brigid just completely became Mayhem, but the Freeform series has taken things one step further.

Brigid O’Reilly and Mayhem are actually two separate people.

In the final moments of the premiere, Tyrone found Brigid tied up in her apartment. He teleported the two of them to Tandy, who was with the actual Mayhem, trying to stop a human trafficking ring. It’s in that moment that you finally realize what’s going on.

Brigid and Mayhem meet each other face to face for the first time, revealing that whatever happened to her at the end of last season somehow created another person. There’s no telling where the series is going to take this character going forward and, in the world of comic book adaptations, that’s a pretty rare thing to find.

New episodes of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on Freeform.

