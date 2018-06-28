New ‘Cloak and Dagger’ Preview Reveals One of the Marvel Comics Costumes

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger be featuring its first reveal of the classic Cloak costume from Marvel Comics in the latest promo, which you can watch above!

In this Marvel Cinematic Universe telling, young Tyrone Johnson finds his iconic hooded cloak in a warehouse of New Orleans Mardi Gras performance garb, which his father takes him to visit as a bonding ritual. Much to his father’s surprise, Ty selects the same cloak that his dead brother Billy was working on, and vows to finish it. What this latest preview suggests is that Ty will soon find another purpose for it, altogether.

The latest episode of the series, “Call/Response” saw Tyrone and and his counterpart Tandy finally sit down and begin to figure out the origin of their powers – as well as their potential. What makes the show distinct is the way it approaches these fantastical elements, rooting them in the psychology of both of the titular characters.

“Call/Response” ended with Tandy beginning to understand her power and apply it, using light daggers to cut open a safe and recover the Roxxon files her mother’s boyfriend Greg was analyzing, before he was brutally assassinated. That’s an important development, as it teases the upcoming moment when Ty will begin to understand his own dark power of teleportation, and apply it, as well.

Bringing this all back around: Ty’s control of his powers may indeed be linked to being able to carry a piece of his brother with him – the sense of safety and power he draws from that connection. It gives the “Cloak” persona much deeper meaning and dramatic resonance – especially when he finally catches up with the cop who killed Billy.

If you haven’t been watching: Cloak and Dagger airs Thursday nights on FreeForm – the first MCU project to air on the network. Like Marvel’s other successful YA series Runaways, Cloak and Dagger has caught both critics and fans by surprise with its deep look at the struggles of modern youths, and powerful metaphorical use of Marvel Comics lore. If you want to catch up with the series, it also streams on Hulu after airing on TV.

