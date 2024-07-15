Captain America 4: Giancarlo Esposito Says “No One” Has Correctly Guessed His Character

A big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s success has been the fandom the franchise has created, with virtually every film and television release from the studio seemingly reaching the levels of a cultural phenomenon. With that comes plenty of speculation as fans try to poke through Marvel Studios’ sizable shroud of secrecy. Case in point, Giancarlo Esposito has been added to the cast of Captain America: Brave New World, and nobody knows who he is. That much, of course, is courtesy of Esposito himself, who took to a recent convention appearance to say “nobody” has guessed the identity of his mysterious Marvel character.

“The character I’m playing is a badass. That always excites me. For me to develop that character in line with the character’s inception is a fascinating art for me,” Esposito said at the con (via ComicBookMovie). “I had an incredible time shooting it. I’m not telling you who I’m playing…people are trying to guess and no one has guessed correctly yet.”

So, who is Giancarlo Esposito playing in Captain America 4?

One popular theory is that Esposito is playing G.W. Bridge, a gun-toting character created by Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld for inclusion in their X-Force series in 1991. In the grand scheme of things, the character is quite a small callback, especially since Esposito said Captain America 4 wouldn’t be the only thing he’d be appearing in.

“The fans really started the Professor X rumor and I loved it. I went along for the ride because I love the fans,” Esposito shared with ComicBook in response to his Captain America casting likely preventing him from becoming Professor X. “I started thinking about Professor X, because I feel like that could be a character that I would really excel at, and really be great in. They also talked about Magneto, they also talked about [DC’s Mr.] Freeze, all of those things. I am so happy to be in the MCU. I’m happy that you don’t know what I’m doing there and I’m happy that I probably don’t know what I’m doing there, but I’m happy to be there and you’re going to see it soon.”

Captain America: Brave New World will follow the new adventures of Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) following the events of The Falcon and Winter Soldier. The film will also star Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Seth Rollins, and Rosa Salazar have been cast in currently undisclosed roles.

Captain America: Brave New World is set for release on February 14, 2025.