Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/14/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews!

The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today from Action Comics #997 to Youngblood #9 and all that falls between. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Captain America #698, Kick-Ass #1, Invincible #144, and Thrawn #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #997

Written by DAN JURGENS

Art by WILL CONRAD

Cover by BRETT BOOTH and NORM RAPMUND

Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

With only three issues until the milestone Action Comics #1000, the series seems to be stalling for time. The newest installment in “Booster Shot” offers the illusion of action with very little actually occurring. The status quo in both plots changes ever so slightly, but the majority of pages are filled with characters restating their motives and feelings. If this were being sold as a jumping-on point, that might make more sense, but as the fifth chapter in a story it makes for protracted pacing. Character inconsistencies (Skeets doing the exact opposite of what he just advised between pages) and ample clichés (a villain explaining their plan in excruciating detail) make for a tedious issue of filler that leaves us looking for to Action Comics #1000 as a light at the end of this tunnel. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BATGIRL AND THE BIRDS OF PREY #19

Written by JULIE BENSON and SHAWNA BENSON

Art by ROGE ANTONIO

Cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

Variant cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMA

Barbara resorts to some unconventional methods to help the Birds of Prey keep the city safe — and changes the course of things to come. The Bensons perfectly balance butt-kicking fun, heartfelt moments, and a gut-wrenching conclusion, and Antonio’s art seamlessly transitions between all three of those things. And while Barbara is the focus of the issue’s main narrative, Dinah and Helena are both given moments to shine. Fans of the trio should totally check this issue out. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

DARK KNIGHTS RISING THE WILD HUNT #1

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by DOUG MAHNKE, IVAN REIS and others

Cover by DOUG MAHNKE

The Dark Nights: Metal series has been confusing at best throughout its short, highly delayed run. Par for the course, The Wild Hunt doesn’t help matters much. This muddled story attempts to take readers on a journey with the couple of true heroes that remain in the multiverse as they try to strike the right musical note to find the House of Heroes. The only truly worthwhile parts of this issue are the opening six pages and the final two. The Detective Chimp-centric bookends are a fun ride, but can’t save the utter mess that falls in-between. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

DEADMAN #4

Written by NEAL ADAMS

Art and cover by NEAL ADAMS

A somewhat confusing installment to the current Deadman arc, Neal Adams’ latest quickly jumps from location to location and character to character. Readers will have to had been on board for the first three issues to have a clue what’s going on as Deadman’s deadpan comments and wit (or lack thereof) are the most entertaining bits of the book, even if we aren’t laughing with him, but at him. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 2 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #974

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by JESUS MERINO

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Detective Comics #974 pays off multiple arcs in climactic fashion, and longtime readers are also rewarded with promising new subplots and directions for the cast. With a cast this large it can be hard to give everyone their proper shine, but James Tynion IV manages to make it happen.

The rift that’s formed between the team is the best kind: one that delivers a compelling argument for each side. Fans will be just as divided as the characters, and. Philippe Briones and Allen Passalaqua deliver some potent visuals that enhance the schism. This team is falling apart, and while that’s unfortunate for the Knights, it makes for an immensely entertaining story. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

FLASH #40

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant covers by HOWARD PORTER

The Flash #40 benefits a bit from turning your brain off, but it is not because the comic is not good, only that the story of Grodd’s pursuit of Speed Force powers seems to be sandwiched between a number of tangentially-related stories, one of which — “Flash War” — has been teased for so long that if you have a passing interest in the comic it is difficult not to wonder how all of this will play into it.

Still, writer Joshua Williamson and the art team of Carmine Di Giandomenico and colorist Ivan Plascencia have proven time and time again to be able handlers of The Flash, and they are provided with an embarrassment of riches as a half-dozen speedsters descend on Central City for a battle royale that leaves what would ordinarily be a game-changing status quo shift in its wake… if the audience did not know for a fact that it will be reversed by the end of the storyline.

Di Giandomenico’s layouts are wonderful, and the comic is one that absolutely should be read in physical form; our digital advance reader proved that between complex layouts and lots of lightning effects, digital may not be the ideal format for this issue. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

GOTHAM CITY GARAGE #9

Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

Art by LYNNE YOSHII and NEIL GOOGE

Cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

This latest installment treats fans to two new stories, both of which build out the universe of Gotham City Garage in their own way. Kelly and Lanzing once again manage to put their unique stamp on the DC Comics mythos, with takes on iconic characters that have to be seen to be believed. Yoshii’s art continues to be a colorful wonder, making this apocalyptic world one that doesn’t feel completely without hope. And both “The Frequency” and “Blackhawk’s Shadow” focus on an interesting aspect into the comics’ world — loneliness and a need to belong, even in the most dire of circumstances. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA #24

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA and DEXTER VINES

Cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant cover by DOUG MAHNKE

Justice League of America #24 brings readers the finale of the “Deadly Fable” arc, though it’s not the most exciting end you could imagine. The story in this issue dives more into revealing a moral message than it does telling an exciting story, and that brings the comic down as a whole, making it seem like a well-drawn PSA instead of a DC comic. On the flip-side, JLA‘s strength remains in the unique team that’s been assembled here. The chemistry between the characters makes for one of the better collections of DC heroes currently in print, and, when the story is lacking, the relationship aspect of the book picks up the pieces. All around a decent read, and it sets the team up for a potentially exciting story in #25. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

HAL JORDAN AND THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS #38

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by ETHAN VAN SCIVER

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL and JORDI TARRAGONA

Variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

Hal Jordan and the Green Lanterns #38 is the second part in a storyline that pits Hal Jordan and his allies against Zod and his Kryptonian family. This issue is all about putting pieces into place for a future confrontation, as Hal and an injured Kyle Rayner attempt to escape from Zod’s newly conquered planet. Vendetti does provide an interesting Kryptonian perspective on the Green Lantern Corps during this issue, but this comic largely suffers from a case of “too much talking, not enough showing.” It doesn’t help that penciller Ethan Van Sciver’s art is incredibly stiff with all static poses even in the middle of action sequences. It’s a bit sad that the best sequence of the issue is of a Green Lantern ring escaping from a box. In general, this issue should set up what everyone wants to see: Green Lanterns and evil Kryptonians beating the tar out of each other. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

NEW SUPER-MAN AND THE JUSTICE LEAGUE OF CHINA #20

Written by GENE LUEN YANG

Art by BRENT PEEPLES and RICHARD FRIEND

Cover by PHILIP TAN

Variant cover by BERNARD CHANG

The Justice League of China takes a first look at a potential new member from a country to the south in an introductory issue. Like most initial chapters, this issue reestablishes the status quo just in time for a last page reveal that is certain to shake things up. It’s pleasant to watch the team interact and fight a villain who is perfectly fit for no more than one issue. Nothing in the small interactions or big fight of the issue will offer awe, but they’re all adequately told. Most of the potential here lies in the future though. A new power set and showdown with forces from North Korea both spark a lot of interest. That’s not the story here, but it does offer a great jumping-on point for what comes next. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #3

RAGMAN #5

Written by RAY FAWKES

Art by INAKI MIRANDA

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

This series has been quite the pleasant surprise, and issue #5 continues that positive momentum. Characters like Ragman and Shining Knight haven’t been this fascinating for some time, and that doesn’t begin to describe the job Ray Fawkes has done with Etrigan. Inaki Miranda and Eva De La Cruz use thick lines and bold colors to convey the perfect atmosphere for this supernatural story, but the book also never loses sight of the very personal and heartfelt narrative of the squad of soldiers that drives it. Granted, the rhyme-filled dialogue at points does go a bit overboard, but it isn’t anywhere near enough to detract from the issue’s high points. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS #19

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by MIKE McKONE

Variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

First dates? Awkward. A first date to talk about the weird behavior of your friend and teammate? Beyond awkward, but in Red Hood and the Outlaws #19 writer Scott Lobdell manages to make those awkward exchanges engaging and engrossing. There’s a perfect balance of lighthearted joking and nerves with the more serious tones of trying to figure out exactly what’s going on with Bizarro. Of course, Artemis Grace and Red Hood’s “date” couldn’t come a moment too soon. Something is very wrong — a point driven home by Marcio Takara’s fantastic art. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHADE THE CHANGING GIRL WONDER WOMAN SPECIAL #1

Written by CECIL CASTELLUCCI

Art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

Backup story written by MAGDALENE VISAGGIO

Backup story art by SONNY LIEW

Cover by FRANK QUITELY

The newest installment of “Milk Wars” functions more as a self-contained story than a continuation of the ongoing narrative. The homogenization of DC Comics serves primarily as setting for an exploration of gender roles and emotional clichés in modern society. Wonder Woman serves as an excellent central hero, contrasting her chosen heroism with other’s ideas of what women should be. Psychedelic artwork from Shade The Changing Girl slowly leaks into panels and layouts throughout the story as the manufactured world is continually questioned. While there’s nothing earth-shaking in this story, it makes for a pleasant and smart diversion using the strengths of both its lead heroines. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SIDEWAYS #1

Written by DAN DiDIO and JUSTIN JORDAN

Art and cover by KENNETH ROCAFORT

Sideways tells the story of high school junior Derek James, who recently came upon the power to create rifts in space and time. The first issue of the solo series takes you deeper into the life of James, and you don’t really need to have read his intro in Dark Nights: Metal to understand the character. The book is a fun exploration of a student being gifted a unique set of powers and how that effects their day-to-day issues with parents, friends, and school itself. Sideways is one of the rare books about a high school student that actually makes it feel like the character is a real teenager, and does a great job of touching several important topics like bullying, adoption, and interracial relationships. All-in-all, this first issue is a solid introduction for the character, providing a fun read for comic nerds and newcomers alike. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD #35

Written by ROB WILLIAMS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA

Cover by ETHAN VAN SCIVER

Variant cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

With some well-crafted jabs at current events, “Hacked” part one may start down a road readers will think is predictable only for Rob Williams’ story to throw multiple curveballs at readers before finally arriving at the real stunner: Hack is back and going after Belle Reve and Amanda Waller herself. Even if you haven’t been reading Suicide Squad, this issue is enough to pull you in and get you hooked, leaving you wondering just how bad things are going to get for the Suicide Squad and Waller and judging on the laste few panels for the issue? It’s going to get really, really bad. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #4

SUPERGIRL #18

Written by STEVE ORLANDO and JODY HOUSER

Art and cover by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUES

Variant cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

A psychotic alien at a school semiformal dance might seem a little bit cliche, but in the “Plain Sight” finale Supergirl finally figures out the balance between her heroic identity and that of her life as Kara Danvers, stepping up and claiming an unlikely victory both against the alien unleased by Director Bones and the D.E.O. and her own doubts and insecurities. But just because Supergirl rises as a hero in both aspects of her life doesn’t mean things are taking a rosy turn. Things are about to get even more complicated now that exactly who Director Bones has been working with is revealed. It’s not the most earth-shattering conclusion to “Plain Sight”, but one just intriguing enough to make readers wonder what’s next for the Girl of Steel. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

TITANS #20

Written by DAN ABNETT

Art and cover by PAUL PELLETIER and ANDREW HENNESSY

Variant cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Andrey Hennessy’s inks and Adriano Lucas’s colors play to the strengths of penciller Paul Pelletier, giving Titans #20 a dynamic and exciting look. Dan Abnett, meanwhile, uses strong characterization and a surprising revelation or two to convert a frustrating and dull story idea — “the Justice League have benched the Titans because they don’t trust Troia” — into something genuinely interesting to read. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #40

Written by JAMES ROBINSON

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and RAY McCARTHY

Cover by JESUS MERINO

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

The significant talents of Emanuela Lupacchino are wasted entirely on Wonder Woman #40, a comic in which characters say things no human being would say and both drama and comedy fall flat as a result. The inks of Ray McCarthy and Carnero, along with colors from Romulo Fajardo Jr. and Hi-Fi, lend an etherial look to Lupacchino’s work, differentiating this title from much of what she has done in the past and giving a fresh, new coat of paint to one of the best artists in comics — but there is only so much that lipstick on a pig can help, and Robinson’s strange dialogue, thin characters, and predictable plot makes this a comic that would have been better if they had given letterer Saida Temofonte a week off and let readers decide what story the art was telling. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #42

DAN SLOTT & DAVID HEIN (W)

CORY SMITH (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE

Dan Slott teams with Cory Smith in The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #42 to follow up on a loose thread from “The Clone Conspiracy” involving Betty Brant and her dead husband Ned Leeds. The story isn’t particularly memorable, but there’s a certain boldness to be appreciated in how it escalates despite how contrived the payoff ultimately is. This isn’t Smith’s most impressive Marvel work, but it gets the job done. David Hein steals the show with a delightful backup story examining the downside of living life with spider-senses, charmingly drawn by Marcus To. The two tales balance out to make the Annual a decent if not essential package. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: RENEW YOUR VOWS #16

JODY HOUSER (W)

NATHAN STOCKMAN (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Marvel has an abundance of teen superheroes nowadays, but it feels like no one ever talks about Spiderling, the alternate universe teenaged daughter of Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson. In Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows #16, we’re reminded of just how complicated it can be to be the super-powered daughter of Marvel’s most down on his luck hero. Annie Parker only feels like herself when she’s patrolling with her family, but her father taking a second job at her school makes an already uncomfortable part of her life even more awkward. I love how Jody Houser writes Annie; she’s truly her father’s daughter, simultaneously mature and melodramatic, suffering from a different version of the Parker Luck that has cursed her father for years. Nathan Stockman’s art shines when the Parker family is in costume, but some of his non-costumed faces look a bit rough. Honestly, Renew Your Vows is the best Spider-Book on the stands today; it captures everything that makes Spider-Man great while continuing to push the character forward. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS #680

AL EWING, JIM ZUB & MARK WAID (W)

KIM JACINTO (A)

Cover by MARK BROOKS

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW (2 of 4)

“Avengers: No Surrender” continues to be a throwback to the epic, cosmic, do-or-die superhero fare that so many Avengers fans fell in love with in past eras. Things get a bit shaky in Avengers #680. The larger strokes of Mark Waid, Al Ewing, and Jim Zub’s story still works, but — without spoiling too much — there’s a character beat at the end of the issue that rings true enough given the setup, but the way the other Avengers react to that decision seems questionably out of character. Artist Kim Jacinto brings an energetic style to the book, particularly the fight scenes, but his groups shots seem a bit rushed and he could stand to vary up his characters’ body types – its a bit distracting to see Hercules and Living Lighting with the same shoulder-frame, and Rogue, Thor, and Nadia Pym all with the same silhouette. Still, while this issue has its flaws, it doesn’t derail the No Surrender train. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BEN REILLY: SCARLET SPIDER #14

PETER DAVID (W)

WILL SLINEY (A)

Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

Ben Reilly: Scarlet Spider is your one-stop shop for all the Spider-Man clone action you’d ever need. Everything about this issue is perfectly… fine, but not exactly exciting or appealing to non-Scarlet Spider fans. Both Kaine and Ben Reilly continue to build their lives in Las Vegas. Kaine tries to stop the D-List supervillain Hippo from injuring minor league football quarterbacks, while Ben Reilly confronts C-List supervillain Mysterio, who has also turned up in Las Vegas. David Williams and Ray-Anthony Height’s pencils and layouts are clean and serviceable, but not particularly dynamic or captivating. And while there’s nothing wrong with Peter David’s writing, he doesn’t exactly give either Kaine or Reilly much personality other than “moderately well-adjusted Spider-Clone” and “less well-adjusted Spider-Clone.” If you’re looking to read the adventures of Scarlet Spider in a locale that’s not New York, you’ll like this issue. Otherwise, take a pass. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

CABLE #154

ED BRISSON (W)

JON MALIN (A/C)

Trading Card Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Ed Brisson and Jon Malin bring “The Newer Mutants” story arc and their run on Cable to a close. Try as he might, Brisson couldn’t quite make the Externals interesting, and because of that, the plot never really justified its existence. However, he does a solid job writing these characters, especially Cable, and this issue puts both Cable’s tactical ingenuity and that heart hidden under his gruff exterior on full display. Malin’s art is certainly distinct, hugely inspired by the work of Rob Liefeld, and has a certain nostalgic charm for anyone with fond memories of Marvel Comics in the 1990s, but is at the least an acquired taste that may ultimately not be worth acquiring. With another creative team change coming next issue, Cable remains a book searching for an identity. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #2

CAPTAIN AMERICA #698

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

MARK WAID (W)

CHRIS SAMNEE (A/C)

Hulk VARIANT COVER BY Bilquis Evely

Up until now, Waid and Samnee’s Captain America run has presented itself as a series of delightful and more or less insulated one-shot stories. The first part of “Out of Time” makes use of certain seeds previously sown, but not in a way that will confuse anyone who picks up the issue cold. And picking up this issue is something that you definitely should do. “Out of Time” seems like exactly the kind of story that Captain America was created to tell, and the first issue is executed flawlessly. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

DESPICABLE DEADPOOL #294

GERRY DUGGAN (W)

MATTEO LOLLI (A)

Cover by Mike Hawthorne

Casting Madcap as a Deadpool villain provides a great point of contrast in The Despicable Deadpool #294. He highlights everything Deadpool used to be as a non-stop gag machine focused on juvenile humor. In turn, Deadpool reads as a much more tragic human figure, which pays off at the end of the issue. The journey to that twist is less than inspired though. Most jokes fall flat and the action is standard-issue, give or take a horse. Even a clever solution plays out as perfunctory. While this showdown helps to clarify what has made Duggan’s long run with Deadpool transformative, it’s ultimately stalling for time between more substantial issues. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #385

DONNY CATES (W)

GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA (A)

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

HULK VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEODATO JR.

Donny Cates and Gabriel Hernandez Walta bring the opening arc of this run of Doctor Strange to a close in Doctor Strange #385. The story loses a bit of momentum towards the end of the issue as it foreshadows things to come, but the climax is a potent payoff to the reveal from the end of the previous issues. Cates’ bold characterizations of both Doctor Strange and Loki stand out, as does Walta’s art, which which is visceral, expressive, and perfectly paced. The colors are a bit muddy in a way that mutes some of the visual energy, but Doctor Strange is still among Marvel’s best-looking comics. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

FALCON #5

RODNEY BARNES (W)

JOSHUA CASSARA (A)

Cover by JAY ANACLETO

The conclusion of the first story arc in Falcon offers as many good concepts as the start, but fails to execute on almost any of them. Combining street level issues with Marvel’s supernatural side is intriguing and results in a handful of dynamic panels. Most of the story falls flat though, interminably slowed by exposition and clunky dialogue. Characters repeatedly state their relationships and motivations in the most unnatural of matters. Clichés rule the day, even in hell where demons speak just like men in the streets of Chicago. Falcon #5 stumbles across the finish line as a disappointment that doesn’t provide many reasons to keep reading. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE #3

CHIP ZDARSKY (W)

VALERIO SCHITI (A)

COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

Hulk Variant Cover by Mike Hawthorne

Chip Zdarsky is revealing himself to be a savant at juggling plots in the classic Marvel style of superhero comics. A short battle with a B-list supervillain, new revelations about Johnny and Ben’s ongoing quest, several simmering subplots, and a few guest stars all comfortably cohabitate in the new installment of Marvel Two-in-One. It’s reminiscent of the best bronze age issues with an updated style from Valerio Schiti. A short-lived tussle is fun, but this issue lives in how it slowly alters the status quo. While the title only refers to two, it’s really a story about the original four and offers plenty of love for them in direct and metaphorical terms. Wherever the background elements are leading, this issue suggests the series is being prepared as an epic love letter to the Fantastic Four. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

MS MARVEL #27

WILLOW WILSON (W)

NICO LEON (A)

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

Things are not getting any easier for Zoe, Mike, Gabe, and Nakia as they continue to suit up and stand up for the people of Jersey City in the absence of Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel, and even with the help of Red Dagger the gang quickly discovers that fighting the Inventor isn’t for the faint of heart. But while the ragtag group may not have much in the way of superpowers, G. Willow Wilson’s superb writing gives them an abundance of heart, and Ms. Marvel #27 is almost more fun without its titular hero. This third part of the “Teenage Wasteland” story arc will keep you glued to the story, even right up to the surprise turn on the final panels. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

OLD MAN HAWKEYE #2

ETHAN SACKS (W)

MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

Hulk variant cover by Terry Dodson

A prequel of sorts to Mark Millar and Steve McNiven’s “Old Man Logan” storyline, Old Man Hawkeye features a vision-impaired but not fully blind Hawkeye going on one final “mission” before he totally loses his sight. Of course, Hawkeye is a hot mess even in an apocalyptic future, so he can’t help but attract a small cadre of villains while seeking out his own revenge. Old Man Hawkeye somehow feels even more tragic than Old Man Logan, which is impressive given the events of the latter. Part of that is due to the excellent reveal in this issue, in which we discover how Hawkeye survived the great purge of superheroes. Or maybe it’s the excellent Maco Checchetto artwork, which when coupled with Andres Mossa’s colors gives the comic a muted and dark feel. We know that Hawkeye will survive the series, but this issue makes me feel like he’ll end up even more broken and bitter before this is all done. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

OLD MAN LOGAN #35

ED BRISSON (W)

MATTEO BUFFAGNI (A)

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Hulk Variant Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

Old Man Logan #35 is the final issue the current arc, and it provides a pseudo-finale to his dealings with Gorgon and The Hand, although they’ll surely be back around at some point. Logan might be the titular character of the issue, but, as it often seems with any book featuring the aging hero, he’s one of the weaker parts of the story. Mariko stole the show once again with her fight against evil and oppressive man providing an exciting and captivating narrative that rises far above anything Logan is capable of at this point in the comic. The issue is more effective when Logan is a supporting character and Mariko and Gorgon take center stage. Sadly, at the end of the day, we’re reminded that it will always be Logan’s book, making for a disappointing finish. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

PUNISHER #221

MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W)

GUIU VILANOVA (A)

Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

Frank’s crusade as War Machine marches on in this issue, and brings about some interesting developments along the way. Rosenberg continues to craft a one-of-a-kind Punisher story, while Vilanova’s art is simultaneously stark and breathtaking. Fans who have been enjoying this arc so far will most likely be satisfied by this violent, espionage-fueled installment. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #11

CHARLES SOULE (W)

GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

GALACTIC ICON VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

Much of the Darth Vader series has featured the Sith Lord tracking down various enemies, with this new arc turning the tables on Vader and showing that there are plenty of parties out there who aim to end his reign of terror. From squabbling with fellow Inquisitors for the way he leads them to bounty hunters destroying his lightsaber, Darth Vader #11 continues to put the Sith through the wringer, proving that his rise to power wasn’t as easy as anticipated. This upcoming arc is sure to test his mettle and possibly serve as a turning point for his relationship with Palpatine, with the Emperor previously seeing him as nothing more than a ferocious dog on a very short leash. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #4

STAR WARS POE DAMERON #24

CHARLES SOULE (W)

ANGEL UNZUETA (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

The last issue of Poe Dameron offered readers explosions, blaster shoot-outs, and dogfights, and all the exciting action you come to expect from the comic. This issue delivered readers all the other elements of Black Squadron’s antics that we love, which is deception, double-crossing, and drama. Terex’s constant self-administered shock therapy both makes the character more enduring and more horrifying, as readers still try to figure out his motivations. The next issue is sure to bring back big amounts of action, with this week’s entry being a welcome respite from the intense warfare so regularly on display in the series. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS THRAWN #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

JODY HOUSER (W)

LUKE ROSS (A)

Cover by Paul Renaud

Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

The Star Wars saga has its fair share of iconic villains, from Darth Vader to Kylo Ren. Each is regularly seen in combat with rage behind every swing of their lightsabers. Since his initial debut in 1994, Grand Admiral Thrawn has displayed that immense strength can only get you so far, quickly becoming a fan-favorite character that deserved to be feared. Marvel’s new Thrawn series offers readers their first glimpse of how the character started down that path. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #29

RYAN NORTH (W)

ERICA HENDERSON (A/C)

There’s a great deal of charm within the pages of Squirrel Girl, but your mileage will depend on what you’re coming to the book for. The issue prompted several laugh out loud moments, including a sequence where Loki calls in a series of unexpected heroes, which amazingly includes Hocky Hoof Hank. Those types of moments are delightful, and Silver Surfer is a great comedic foil, but there just isn’t much in the way of story here. On the visual front, the art fits the comedic stylings, but it won’t be for everyone. This issue has some entertaining moments, but overall won’t end up being the most memorable story you read this week. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEAPON X #14

Greg Pak (W)

YILDIRAY CINAR (A)

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

There is no shortage of action in this week’s Weapon X, but while Greg Pak’s story might take Warpath, Sabretooth, Domino, Lady Deathstrike, and Logan to new heights when they take down Nuke Platoon by taking some of the platoon’s Nuke pills, it’s Yildiray Cinar’s art that elevates things from a brawl to an epic fight with a surprising turn that will no doubt have repercussions for the team and the X-Men in the future. Weapon X #14 is a perfect close to the “Nuke-Clear War” arc, one that you don’t’ want to miss. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN BLUE #21

CULLEN BUNN (W)

JACOPO CAMAGNI (A)

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Poison X Variant Cover by Stephanie Hans

Trading Card Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Cullen Bunn is joined by Jacopo Camagni in continuing the Venom and X-Men crossover “Poison-X” in X-Men Blue #21. Bunn goes heavy on the word count in this issue, but the art struggles a bit, which makes this more work to read than it should. Camagni draws a nice crowded alien bar or street, but the fight scenes don’t flow well, the close-ups aren’t as strong, and there are some panels that don’t seem to serve a purpose. The idea of pairing up the X-Men and Venom is still fun since its so unusual, the story Bunn is telling is still resting on solid legs especially given the interesting final page turn, but this issue stumbles a bit in its execution. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ARCHIE #28

published by Archie Comics

Script: Mark Waid, Ian Flynn

Art: Audrey Mok, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Archie #28 CVR A Reg: Audrey Mok

Archie #28 CVR B Var: Thomas Pitilli

Archie #28 CVR C Var: Dan Schoening

Archie’s bad luck streak shows no signs of stopping in this latest issue, and with the spring dance right around the corner the dark clouds seem to be gathering. Archie #28 gives readers some insight on just how much bad luck Archie is having and just how much it’s driving him nuts while Betty and Veronica conspire to come up with a solution to both of their social problems. But just because a dance is coming meaning it’s all celebration. Reggie Mantle is back and that just might not be good news for the Blossom twins — or Riverdale itself. It’s a fun issue with a lot of lead up that will hopefully pay off soon. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLOODSHOT SALVATION #6

published by Valiant Comics

Written by JEFF LEMORE

Art by RENATO GUEDES

Cover A (Standard) by KENNETH ROCAFORT

Cover B (Deadside) by RENATO GUEDES

Cover C (Battle Damaged) by JOHN BIVENS

Interlocking Variant by DAVID LAFUENTE

Bloodshot Icon Variant By JIM MAHFOOD

Current Valiant comics feel like ’60s Marvel books. The universe is small, and the events of every story have a bearing on every other one; the creative staff is small, and every one of them is wildly talented.

It is through that lens that Bloodshot Salvation #6 is viewed: gorgeous art by Renato Guedes lends even more heft to a gut-wrenching story by Jeff Lemire. The tale begins with a dire flash-forward and seemingly suggests that the best-case scenario is still tragedy, then proceeds to pummel the reader for 20 pages with rich characters, a fully realized world, and gorgeous visuals…all of which feel like they are spiraling down the drain.

The stakes — both physical and emotional — are incredibly high here, and because Lemire’s previous Valiant stories have been known to slaughter some sacred cows, it does not feel guaranteed that a good outcome is promised at the end of it all. If not, the arc itself might become so pervasively dark that it becomes borderline unreadable, but as a first chapter, this is first-rate comics. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

GIANTS #3

published by Dark Horse Comics

Carlos Valderrama (W)

Miguel Valderrama (A/Cover)

Carlos and Miguel Valderrama have created a world in Giants that feels wholly unique, with each element working hand in hand with the others to make it feel truly alive. While the sheer scale of the book is impressive, the book never gets lost in it, instead focusing on the much more human elements that put everything into proper context. The growth of both Gogi and Zedo is what drives everything else, and issue #3 features major breakthroughs for both. Giants has a vibe all its own, and while it might not be for everyone, you should definitely give it a shot. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

INVINCIBLE #144

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

published by Image Comics

Story: Robert Kirkman



Art: Ryan Ottley, Cory Walker, Nathan Fairbairn



Cover / Variant Cover: Ryan Ottley, Nathan Fairbairn

Invincible #144 is far from flawless, just as Invincible was. Narration drags at times and there is stilted dialogue. It speaks to the strength of the series’ art and the emotional bonds of its characters that even when these are acutely noticeable, they’re easily ignored. Like many favorite superhero comics, it’s strength lies in its resiliency and boldness, forming an imperfect metaphor between Invincible and its protagonist. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

KICK-ASS #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

published by Image Comics

STORY: MARK MILLAR

ART / COVER: JOHN ROMITA, JR.

VARIANT COVER: JOHN ROMITA, JR., FRANK QUITELY

At its best, the first issue engages with a grindhouse aesthetic. Loosely defined characters seek excuses to enter bad situations and deliver mean results. There’s a joy to be found in watching Patience single-handedly destroy a group of bad guys. Romita Jr. finds that odd balance where every broken limb and missing eye offers both a cringe and the hint of a smile. As a vehicle for mayhem, Kick-Ass #1 is more than capable of delivering. That is not how this series is presented, however, and there’s a distinct lack of self-awareness regarding its love for carnage. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

KILL OR BE KILLED #16

published by Image Comics

STORY: ED BRUBAKER

ART: SEAN PHILLIPS, ELIZABETH BREITWEISER

COVER: SEAN PHILLIPS

Every once in a while, a writer brings to your attention something about daily life you always noticed, didn’t know you noticed, and even when you did, you can’t find the proper words to describe it. In Kill or Be Killed, Ed Brubaker throws some aspects of life in reader’s faces which prompt a touch of self-reflection in a book where the character is doing just the same. Haunting currently relevant social issues are tackled as the narrative drives on toward a complicated but severely interesting story for Dylan. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 5 out of 5

LAZARUS X PLUS 66 #6

published by Image Comics

Story: Greg Rucka, Eric Trautmann

Art: Tristan Jones

Cover: Michael Lark

Concluding the Lazarus X Plus 66 miniseries, Part 6 continues with the mythical tale of the dragon with a welcome tie to the original Lazarus series’ earliest days. Packed with violence, savagery, and near poetic writing, it’s an intriguing read with a door open for future tales or the haunting existence of its characters being left behind for Lazarus readers to have poking the back of their mind in the future. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

NINJA-K #4

published by Valiant Comics

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP with ARIEL OLIVETTI

Cover A by CAFU

Cover B by ADAM POLLINA

Variant Cover by ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

Ninjak Icon Variant by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Fans finally get to meet Ninja-G, and her debut is just as amazing as you’d expect. Her crazy (and brutal) history is compelling enough, but it’s her present day status that grounds this insane world full of ninjas and spies. Christos Gage continues to add new layers to the Ninja Programme and those unfortunate enough to be a part of it, and Ninja-G is a perfect example of that work in motion. It helps to have such strong artwork from Juan Jose Ryp and Andrew Dalhouse, making sure you won’t forget this adventure or Ninja-G anytime soon. The world of Ninjak has never been deeper or more entertaining, and no Valiant fan should miss out. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

ROCKO’S MODERN LIFE #3

published by Boom Studios

Writers: Ryan Ferrier, KC Green

Artists: Ian McGinty, KC Green

Main Cover: Jorge Monlongo

Subscription Cover: Miguel Mercado

Rocko’s Modern Life is more of the whacky, nonsensical, often time ridiculous kind of story that fans of the original show have come to expect. In the newest issue, Mr. Bighead’s wife leaves him, and it’s up to Rocko and his pals to make their ornery neighbor feel better. They take him for a boys night out, hilarity ensues, you get the gist. The comic is fun, and it feels enough like the original series to ring in the nostalgia factor. But, the old show had as many misses as it did hits, as does this issue. Ultimately, if you consider yourself a die-hard fan of Rocko’s Modern Life, this is a must-read. If not, you won’t be missing a whole lot if you leave it on the shelf. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

XENA #1

published by Dynamite Comics

Writer: Meredith Finch

Art: Vicente Cifuentes

Cover A: David Finch

Cover B: Vicente Cifuentes

Xena is getting a brand new lease on life at Dynamite, and the warrior princess gets off to a solid start in the first issue. Immediately apparent is the creative team’s embracing of Xena, as the issue feels like a loving homage to the original show. These characters feel like the ones you remember, and writer Meredith Finch manages to capture the show’s sense of adventure as well as its more comedic elements. Let it also be said that Vincente Cifuentes draws one mean Xena, though his job on the rest of the world is no slouch either. While the familiarity might be one of its biggest strengths, it’s also its biggest weakness, as there just isn’t much new material here. Finch’s work on Rose suggests that it will come in time, but as far as the first issue, longtime Xena fans might have a significant sense of deja vu. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

YOUNGBLOOD #9

published by Image Comics

STORY: CHAD BOWERS

ART / COVER: JIM TOWE

VARIANT COVER: ROB LIEFELD

Youngblood #9 moves quickly as the Bloodstream’s return to wreak havoc on the new group is carried out. Though somewhat hollow, the issue makes good use of its characters’ abilities to plan, adapt, and act quickly for an entertaining few pages in an otherwise expositional batch of pages likely setting the stage for something further down the line. Chad Bowers puts Dolante at the forefront and calls upon his history for much of its narrative which is always a welcome move in the comics world. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 3 out of 5