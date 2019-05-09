This Cryptic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Tease Has Fans Freaking Out Over Possible MCU Crossover

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home kicked down the doors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirming that the multiverse does exist after the events of Avengers: Endgame. As Nick Fury himself states, the Snap ripped a hole in reality, allowing Mysterio and the Elementals to travel from their home dimension.

Spidey fans especially are familiar with the implications of alternate universes, after last year’s animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had a major impact upon its release. Now the film’s social media account might be nodding at the upcoming Marvel Studios film, and fans are freaking out over the possibility that it could mean something more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See you in another dimension ✌🕷 pic.twitter.com/kprck2zmIa — Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) May 8, 2019

Sony Pictures distributes the Spider-Man movies and made a deal with Disney to include the live-action version of the character in the MCU, hiring Marvel Studios to create those films. But they also have their own corner of Marvel movies, including Spider-Verse and the surprise hit Venom. But these projects are all separate from the film’s featuring Tom Holland’s character.

But with the success of Venom and Spider-Verse, and the new multiverse revealed in Spider-Man: Far From Home, is it possible that Sony is teasing a greater connection between their films?

It’s unclear at this point, and it remains to be seen just what Sony has in store for the future of their Spider-Man franchises. Sequels to Spider-Verse and Venom are inevitable. But does this herald a closer partnership with Disney and the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Maybe we’ll find out more when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd. For now, read on and see some of the best reactions from fans in response to this cryptic tweet.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Same

AHHHHH pic.twitter.com/EcSnCcCxgg — Matt Is Far From Home (@GeneralMatt8) May 8, 2019

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

OMG

Is it possible?

o dang

Hold X to pay respects

Sorry but I doubt Sony would do it pic.twitter.com/0q9ivdd0Dh — Chico (@LADodgers2019x) May 9, 2019

Gwanda?

Inquiring parties would like to know…

You are the one who is pointing!

Big Mood