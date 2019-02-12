Daniel Radcliffe Debunks Wolverine Casting Rumors He Helped Ignite

In recent days, the Internet has been entertaining the possibility of Daniel Radcliffe playing the newest incarnation of Wolverine, and it looks like the actor is setting the record straight.

During a recent interview with IGN, Radcliffe responded to the speculation that he would be playing Wolverine, which began after he made a tongue-in-cheek joke about the topic after learning that quite a lot of people had Googled it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is what happens when you make jokes,” Radcliffe explained. “Wouldn’t it be great if you could just start casting yourself in things by just saying them in interviews? So I guess people have been asking something about me and Wolverine, and I made a joke about [playing] Wolverine after being in a hot wash, like I’d been shrunk in a hot wash, and the internet seems to think that I was putting that out there on my dream board cosmic ordering system.”

“You should do that, though – a comedy where Wolverine has gone through the wash,” Radcliffe’s Miracle Workers co-star, Geraldine Viswanathan, added.

“A comedy where Wolverine has got tiny? And now I’m not as equipped to fight but I’m still really sharp?” Radcliffe responded. “That would be great.”

“Like a little baby wolf,” Viswanathan suggested.

“Baby Wolf, we’ve got a title!” Radcliffe joked. “‘Daniel Radcliffe is… Baby Wolf!’ I’d actually be really happy with that. I don’t think we have helped the issue with this interview. All I’m doing now is thinking of taglines. But there’s no truth in it.”

So no, it sounds like Radcliffe is not currently tied to the role of Wolverine in any sort of capacity. But as the actor was quick to joke, his unique take on the character could have some potential.

“If some super talented writer wants to write Baby Wolf and turn it into a massive franchise, I’m in,” Radcliffe added.

At the moment, there’s really no telling who will don the claws the next time that Wolverine is shown on the big-screen, with the role expected to be recast once the character eventually enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Hugh [Jackman], just the physicality of it all, just to bulk up,” X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner explained during a recent panel appearance. “This man worked so hard to bulk up, would get up at four in the morning to bulk and eat protein meals every two hours because his natural state, they used to call him Worm when he was a kid. So his natural state is a very skinny guy. Once you reach a certain age, the body just won’t go anymore. I think he was wise to say, ‘I’m at that point. I can’t do it.’ Now, that doesn’t mean he can’t come back as older Wolverine. You never know. Future Wolverine, you never know.”

Would you want to see Radcliffe play Wolverine in the MCU? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!