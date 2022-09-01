Daredevil: Born Again Star Vincent D'Onofrio Drops a Thirsty Kingpin Tease

Daredevil: Born Again is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and The Kingpin himself, Vincent D'Onofrio is dropping a thirsty little tease on fans! In one of his latest Twitter posts, D'Onofrio put up a picture of a slick-looking flask that had one name embroidered on it: "Fisk". Naturally fans are already asking why we're getting this picture – and what could be in that flask. Given the events of MCU Phase 4 there actually a couple of game-changing liquids that could end up getting funneled and transported to Wilson Fisk in a container just like this – and just in time.

Last we saw Kingpin in the MCU, he was facing the barrel of a gun being pointed at him by Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), at the end of the Hawkeye Disney+ series. We already know that both D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox's Daredevil will be appearing in the Echo TV series before they appear together in Daredevil: Born Again, so it's safe to assume that Wilson Fisk will survive any bullet wounds Maya Lopez gives him.

Right now, fan theory is leaning heavily toward the idea that Kingpin's bullet wound injury could require a superpowered serum to get him right again. There are two key ways to find such a thing, right now: the Super Soldier Serum derivatives that are clearly floating around (see: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and samples of gamma-irradiated blood from the likes of the Hulks.

What makes D'Onofrio's post especially timely is the fact that it comes on a day where Marvel's She-Hulk Episode 3 just featured the MCU debut of the Wrecking Crew: thugs with Asgardian weaponry who attack She-Hulk in order to extract a sample of her blood. The crew was working on behalf of a mysterious boss – leading theories are that it could either be The Leader (whose origin we saw in The Incredible Hulk) or possibly Kingpin. The latter theory gets some weight because Daredevil has already been confirmed to appear in She-Hulk, and fans were quick to throw it in D'Onofrio's face.

Devils are for dancing. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) September 1, 2022

Make what you will of that response, but there's every possibility we see Fisk show up in She-Hulk as well – and definitely one key character that could come into his company: The Abomination. Emile Blonsky is the perfect synthesis of Hulk/Captain America science, having gotten his power from a Super Soldier Serum derivative. That makes Abomination's blood a major "X" factor (no pun) in the MCU – as clearly foreshadowed by Bruce Banner's warning in the first episode of She-Hulk.

So again – who knows? Maybe we'll see Kingpin again sooner than we think, and maybe that flask will turn out to be something. Or not.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+. Echo and Daredevil: Born Again are in production and development (respectively).