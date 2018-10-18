‘Daredevil’ Star Wilson Bethel Is Excited to Wear the Bullseye Costume

Marvel fans are finally getting the long-awaited debut of Bullseye when the new season of Daredevil premieres on Netflix, but the character won’t be wearing the iconic costume many recognize from the comics.

Instead, Agent Benjamin Poindexter will be taking the Man Without Fear’s armor, framing him for some heinous crimes as part of Wilson Fisk’s revenge scheme.

ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel and asked his opinions about the villain’s classic costume, and his answer was both intriguing and revealing.

“I think the Bullseye costume is pretty badass,” Bethel said. “I know that different people have different feelings about it, but I think it’s a pretty badass suit, man, so. I guess that’s all there is to say about that. But, yeah, I think as far as villains go that’s pretty, that’s pretty … I wouldn’t mind putting that on.”

The last part is intriguing, as it might indicate that Poindexter doesn’t fully develop his villainous persona until the end of the season, much less get his own costume. Trailers and featurettes have shown that the character has deadly precision with projectiles, using both firearms and everyday objects to combat his foes.

Even the Bullseye logo makes an appearance on a baseball hat, as if it were the logo for a sports team. Perhaps he’ll get a stroke of inspiration by season’s end and make a visit to Melvin Potter.

While fans will see the development of this rivalry, it sounds like Season 3 is just the beginning. Bethel said he’s excited to continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, building on the feud between Daredevil and Bullseye.

“I think speculation is a little bit of a dangerous thing with this stuff,” Bethel said, afraid to reveal any spoilers. “I guess, the only thing that I would say is that I think the rivalry that starts to get established in this season has so much potential for rich exploration between Matt Murdock and Bullseye, between Daredevil and Bullseye, that I just hope we get to continue to explore that.”

While Netflix and Disney did cancel Iron Fist, this isn’t the end of Marvel’s series on the streaming platform. Daredevil has long been one of the more popular shows on Netflix, and an executive just reiterated that they’re looking forward to working together on the established series for the foreseeable future.

We’ll find out what the future holds for Bullseye after Daredevil Season 3 debuts on Netflix on October 19th.