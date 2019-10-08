Charlie Cox as Daredevil Featured on Apple OS Upgrade Page

Apple fans looking to upgrade their operating system to Catalina over the past couple of days have been treated to a bit of devilish surprise. Some users are reporting scrolling upon a drawing that looks eerily similar to Daredevil star Charlie Cox in his role as attorney Matt Murdock. In fact, it’s most certainly a depiction of the Daredevil star as one eagle-eyed Reddit user pointed out the file name appears to include Matt_Murdock. The artful design of the Man Without Fear can be seen below.

Daredevil fans have one of their most exciting weekends in recent memory as their #SaveDaredevil movement has continued dominating the news cycle. First, Avengers star Tom Hiddleston joined the movement in a viral Twitter video, then Cox himself crashed a rooftop bar meetup with members of the movement.

For now, Daredevil is in a form of development hell for at least the next year after Netflix continues retaining the live-actions rights of the characters. As recently as August, Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb admitted he and his team were blindsided by the cancellation, explaining they had at least three more seasons worth of story ideas.

“The truth of the matter is, we were on this thing where we said, oh wait, the bumper fell off the car, but the car’s still going, but we couldn’t discuss any of that. So, in the end, however history’s going to remember the story, all that’s important to us is that we had an opportunity to change television by putting together four heroes, who then joined together in a group, and people have talked about it like this is unprecedented,” Loeb said.

“Now, we’re going to do it again with the animated series, and then we’re going to do it again with the fear-based series. It’s now become, for us, our model. We would rather try to find ways of putting together a group of characters so that when a platform meets with us to talk about what we want to do, we’re trying to create a family on that platform.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

