Charlie Cox Continues to Shut Down Daredevil Rumors for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Charlie Cox really, really, really wants you to believe he's not in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The beloved Daredevil actor is currently on the press tour for AMC+'s Irish crime drama Kin and is being faced with a barrage of questions regarding his potential future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Days after confirming with ComicBook.com his forearms didn't appear in the trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 3, the actor has doubled down with another outlet.

“One of my good friends in New York, who knows me really well texted me a clip from a leaked trailer that has me in it," Cox told the Irish Examiner. "I had to write back to tell him that it wasn't real. Like you could clearly see it wasn't real. This is a guy that knows me and he fell for it. I'm like, ‘Do you think I wouldn't have told you?'"

Cox then broke out a funny little anecdote about Kin crew members wondering how he managed to film for the series on the Spider-Man sequel at the same time.

“There was a fan on the Kin crew. I came to work one day, and the rumor had come out that I was filming in Atlanta," the actor added. "And he asked me like it was a sensible question, and I was like, ‘I've been here every day with you, on set' but I think he was so hopeful that he still was like, ‘Is it true?'; I had to say to him, ‘How would it be true?“

He's got a point. Kin was filming in Ireland at the height of a global pandemic at a time when travel was largely restricted, especially with quarantining. That said, there are certainly ways for Marvel Studios to film something with Cox in, say London, where Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was filming at the time, all to use in No Way Home.

The movie's latest synopsis can be found below.

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.