‘Daredevil’ Star Charlie Cox Hopes to Rejoin the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Netflix earned the ire of many Marvel fans when they announced the cancellation of Daredevil, and many of the actors and crew members associated with the show joined in.

Few have seemed as disappointed as Charlie Cox, the actor who brought Matt Murdock and the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen to life on the popular series. And though his time defending New York City as Daredevil might be over for now, Cox is hopeful that he’ll return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oh, yeah. I loved it, man,” Cox told the Playlist. “I would love to get to continue playing that character.”

Following up on co-star Vincent D’Onofrio’s request to star as Kingpin in a Spider-Man project, Cox latched on to the idea of a Spidey/Daredevil team-up film.

“In the comic books, there are some fantastic Spider-Man/Daredevil storylines. The bottom line is I just absolutely love the show. I love playing the character,” Cox said. “It’s still a bit weird to me that I’m not playing the character anymore. It’s kind of impossible for me to really imagine that [a Spider-Man/Daredevil team-up] because it’s been such a long period of my life.

“It’s such a dream job for me, it’s been such a wonderful experience, that any scenario where I get to continue playing the character, whether it be on a different series, or whether it be in the movies, would be fantastic. I can only hope. It’s almost like I can’t think about it because I don’t wanna get my hopes up.”

Unfortunately, that plan seems as unlikely as the plans for Season 4, despite the executives behind Daredevil making their pitch to Netflix. Cox was a big fan of the direction the writers planned to take the series, according to a recent interview with Collider.

“I know that they pitched the whole season to Netflix,” said Cox. “I knew little details ’cause typically I don’t like to know the whole story whilst it’s being written, but I knew the basics of the ideas that they had, and I was very excited. Based on the response that Season 3 had, I was under the impression that we would absolutely be making more seasons of television, so I was very shocked and obviously deeply saddened because I love that character and I’ve loved the show.”

The final season of Daredevil is now streaming on Netflix.