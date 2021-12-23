Will Kingpin Return? Vincent D’Onofrio on Wilson Fisk’s Fate After Hawkeye Finale

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Hawkeye, “So This Is Christmas?” Is justice truly blind? The season finale of Hawkeye ends with Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) confronting her “Uncle” Kingpin, Wilson Fisk (Daredevil‘s Vincent D’Onofrio), after the big guy escapes his knockdown, drag-out fight with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). After Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) reveals it was Fisk who tipped him off about the Tracksuit Mafia, resulting in the death of her mob underboss father (Zahn McClarnon) by Ronin’s sword, Maya intercepts Fisk and seemingly shoots and kills him when the camera cuts away — leaving Fisk’s fate unknown.

“I can comment personally. I can’t comment about any fact because [Marvel Studios] just don’t tell me,” D’Onofrio told Collider when asked to confirm Kingpin’s fate in the Hawkeye finale. “So, it made me hope that it would continue and it still makes me feel that way. I mean, in my mind, she definitely shot him. And, I walked away from Daredevil, at first I thought, ‘Maybe he’ll come back somehow.’ And then very quickly after that, I thought I was walking away for good.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So I had always hoped because of the fans wanting him back and everybody, I’d hope that I would come back,” D’Onofrio said of returning as Fisk for the first time since Season 3 of Daredevil in 2018. “So I feel the same way now.”

In the comics, Maya shoots Fisk after he manipulates her into believing it’s his enemy Daredevil who murdered Maya’s mob enforcer father. Fisk survives but is temporarily blinded when his adoptive daughter shoots him point-blank in the pages of Daredevil (Vol. 2) #15.

With her ties to Kingpin and her childhood best friend Kazi (Fra Fee) severed in the Hawkeye finale, Maya will return in Disney+ spinoff Echo. Asked if Fisk might reunite with his betrayed “niece” in the spinoff series, D’Onofrio said, “I think it would be great. I remember the comic run. It was one of my favorites, the father-daughter relationship between Maya and him, and I would love the opportunity to do that.”

All episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.