Daredevil: Charlie Cox Thinks Ben Affleck’s Suit Sucks

Modern superhero cinema has been a thing for the better part of three decades, and given the life of a movie lasts the blink of an eye in Hollywood these days, it seems reboots are more common than not. Daredevil is just one of the many Marvel characters who’ve seen multiple actors step into the role in live-action. First, there was Ben Affleck in Mark Steven Johnson’s feature film in 2003 and more recently, Charlie Cox in the Netflix series of the same name.

While Cox did watch his predecessor’s film, he admits he wasn’t the biggest fan of the movie—but he did, in fact, like Affleck’s portrayal of Matt Murdock.

“No, after I got the role. I hadn’t seen it before I got the role. I watched it when I got the role and, to be fair… I think Ben Affleck does a really good Matt Murdock, I like his Matt Murdock… I don’t love the movie…,” Cox said during a panel at the Middle East Film and Comic Con in Abu Dabi (via The Direct).

Other than that, however, Cox wasn’t a big fan. The movie combined a couple of Daredevil’s most well-known villains and the suit…well, Cox wasn’t a fan of the suit in the slightest.

“I feel like the movie tried to do too much and it was a little tonally confused,” the actor added. “They had everyone in that movie, they had Kingpin, they had Bullseye, they had Elektra, they had Karen Page, they had Foggy. It was saturated and it’s two hours. So that was part of that problem. And the suit sucks!”

When it comes to suits, Cox himself told us earlier this month he didn’t have a preference in what to wear. His only requirement was that it would eventually bear the beloved “DD” insignia.

“What I would say is I’ve always liked the idea that at some point in Matt’s journey, his emotional journey, and again, I don’t know how everything is happening, or what might happen, and how it ties into what we’ve already done, I have no idea at all. But I’ve always liked the idea that at some point he feels like he has earned the right to have the DD [on his chest,] which we’ve never had,” he told ComicBook.com.

Daredevil (2003) is now streaming on Tubi. Daredevil and the rest of the DefendersVerse hits Disney+ on March 16th.

