Marvel Comics Reveals Plans For Next Year’s Daredevil

Earlier this week, Charles Soule wrapped up his illustrious Daredevil run with Daredevil #612, the last issue of “The Death of Daredevil” story arc. The “death” of Daredevil won’t last too long — in fact, Matt Murdock will return in Man Without Fear, a weekly five-issue limited series Jed MacKay and Danilo Beyruth, which starts in January.

After Man Without Fear wraps up in late January, ol’ Hornhead returns in an all-new ongoing from Chip Zdarsky (Spectacular Spider-Man) and Marco Checchetto (Old Man Hawkeye). According to Zdarsky, things aren’t going to be “business as usual” when his run on Daredevil begins.

“Things can’t be business as usual no matter how badly Matt wants them to be,” Zdarsky reflected. “That was in my head from my first conversations with Charles [Soule] about the book. The character’s been put through a lot over the years, but I think “The Death of Daredevil” is going to be a real “come to God” moment for Matt.”

“What does that look like? What will he become? This series is going to be about big questions and finding answers in strange places.”

Zdarsky says that Murdock will be out to prove himself as Daredevil and the writer says that fans should still expect the character to remain grounded.

“I’ve always loved the various tonal takes on Daredevil, but for this run I’ve decided to really go deep on the realities of being a vigilante in this world,” said Zdarsky. “Out of all the main Super Heroes, Daredevil has felt like the one you could do that with.”

Zdarsky then went on to thank Soule for his work on the title, mentioning that Wilson Fisk — the current mayor of New York City in the Marvel comics mythos — will continue being a force to be dealt with.

As far as Checchetto is concerned, he’s just happy to be on another street-level book. According to the artist, Daredevil will be the first “grounded” title he’s written in five years after working on books like Star Wars and Gamora.

“It’s been five or six years since I’ve worked on an urban series,” Checchetto said. “In five years, I changed a lot my style and I can’t wait to draw dark scenes like these instead the sparkly and brilliant space environments of Star Wars and Gamora.”

“New York is the most important character in the series after Matt. I think it’s important to show the dark relationship between Daredevil and the city. I hope to do a great job in this sense. Daredevil and Spider-Man are the symbols of New York.”

Daredevil #1 by Zdarsky and Checchetto is due out February 2019.